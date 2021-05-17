'My best friend is furious my baby has same name as her ex... should I change it?'

A woman has asked whether she should change her baby name. Picture: Getty Images

By Heart reporter

Is it unreasonable to demand your best friend changes her baby name?

A woman has said her best friend has stopped talking to her after she chose to name her unborn baby Alan.

Taking to Reddit, the anonymous woman - who is already mum to a two-year-old boy - explained she is expecting her second son with her husband.

She said they had settled on the name Alan because that was the name of her partner’s teacher who inspired him to also become a teacher.

The mum then added it is also the name of the main character from her favourite book.

A woman has opened up about her controversial choice of baby name. Picture: Getty Images

Unfortunately, her best friend isn’t so keen on the idea, as that is also the name of her ex-boyfriend.

She said: “The problem is that my best friend’s ex is also named Alan and she doesn't want her godson to be called that (I already told her she'll be the godmom).

“I would understand this if they just broke up but they dated 10 years ago. She broke up with him. He didn't cheat. She didn't cheat. She just stopped loving him.”

The 30-year-old went on to explain that her friend had demanded she pick another name, despite everyone in the family falling in love with Alan.

“My parents like that name. My in-laws love that name. Everybody is happy except for her,” she said.

The friend has since stopped talking to the expectant mum, claiming she picked the name ‘just to hurt her’.

She added: “Our friends didn't say anything about their opinion since they don't want to get caught up in it."

Unsurprisingly, the post has received a lot of responses, with Reddit users divided over the drama.

One person wrote: “Your friend needs to get over herself - the world does not revolve around what she wants. If she’s prepared to dump you over this, better to let the drama queen go.”

Another agreed: "No one but you and your husband can [choose] what your baby is called. If they disagree they just have to deal with it."

When a third person told her to ‘change the godmother’, the original user revealed she has since picked someone else.

She wrote: "I've known this person for almost 25 years and she adores the name Alan (she loves the book I got the name from too). I'm so happy to have her as my friend and can't wait for her to meet my baby once it's born."

