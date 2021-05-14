New £200m water park to open in UK with adventure park and 500-room hotel

By Heart reporter

A giant water park resort will be built in Oxfordshire costing £200million, under new plans.

There are plans for a brand new water park to open in Oxfordshire which will feature a 500-bed hotel.

The Great Wolf Resort already has around 20 parks in the US and Canada, but this will be the first in the UK.

As well as an indoor water park with slides and pools, the 45-acre site will also feature an adventure park complete with a climbing wall and ropes course.

If that wasn’t enough fun, there will be a bowling alley, miniature golf course, restaurant and hotel with 500 themed bedrooms.

While the plans have only just been accepted, it is hoped the water park will open in Chesterton, near Bicester.

The idea was first put forward in November 2019, and was originally rejected by Cherwell District Council in March 2020.

But after a public inquiry, which saw the resort's plans assessed by experts, planning inspector George Baird accepted it this week.

A spokesperson for GWR told local media: “Today we learned that our goal of developing our first Great Wolf Lodge indoor water park resort in the UK was approved.

“We are looking forward to becoming part of the local community and are committed to working with the local residents and businesses to help ensure this resort brings economic, recreational and community benefits to Chesterton and the wider Bicester area.

"The development of this resort represents a £200 million investment into the local community – creating 1,000 jobs during construction and approximately 600 jobs to operate the resort.”

