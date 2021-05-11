Parents turn abandoned garden into incredible kids adventure park using Facebook bargains

The couple have showed off the incredible transformation. Picture: Latestdeals

The thrifty parents saved £1,000 by grabbing bargains and freebies from Facebook Marketplace.

A couple from West Sussex have showed off the results of the incredible adventure park they made for their kids in the back garden.

Craig and Lisa, both 29, who live in Lancing, decided to transform the garden, which had been neglected and overgrown, to make a play area for their children Jayden, 6, and Sophie, 1.

The thrifty pair saved over £1,000 by bagging bargains and freebies from Facebook Marketplace, and the results are absolutely incredible.

Lisa told LatestDeals.co.uk: "We didn't like the kids' toys being spread around everywhere so we thought a park would be great to keep everything in one area - plus it would prevent the need for flowers which would inevitably get trampled on!"

The garden was previously abandoned and overgrown. Picture: Latestdeals

Once they started the project, the couple were pleased that it ended up being a very cheap process.

Lisa said: "Once the couple started the job, sourcing the supplies ended up being a very cheap process.

"The climbing frame was given to us for free, and we already had the sand pit - we just repainted it."

"We picked up the trampoline for free from Facebook Marketplace, and the hopscotch was for sale there for £10.

The couple saved £1,000 with their transformation. Picture: Latestdeals

"The balancing beam was free and someone was throwing away the sleepers. Then we made the fence out of pallets.

"We decided to put flowers in a wooden bed to protect them, and we got those supplies for free off Marketplace.

"The lining was free as we used cardboard from my partner’s workplace, and people were throwing away ton bags so they were free for us too!"

The garden has now been transformed. Picture: Latestdeals

She added that the most expensive item was the bark, which they bought from Asda. They used a three for £10 deal, and spent £200 in total.

Lisa continued: "After pricing up trampolines, climbing frames and so on online we think we saved over £1000 by salvaging bargains from Marketplace!"

Speaking about the process of building the park, she said: "First we had to cut down all the weeds so we could dig them out. We then had to smash up and remove the smashed path.

The couple created an amazing play area for their two kids. Picture: Latestdeals

"The next step was to dig and level out the ground as it has a two-way slope. We then had to make a wooden wall and stake that at the edge to stop the earth from falling and breaking next door's fence. ‘It was then time to strip the pallets and cut each one to length before rounding off the ends. We sandpapered each one and screwed them into place to make the fences.

"We then had to box, line and bark individual sections at a time as we kept running out of boxes, ton bags and bark. That was probably one of the main challenges we encountered, along with digging up the concrete and making the fence.

The parents created a Hopscotch game in the garden. Picture: Latestdeals

"The climbing frame was next - that went up, and then we put the sand pit down. We painted both and then placed bark in that area. We put the sleepers around the edge to hold the lining down until we got more supplies.

"We then boxed and lined the rest of the area. Finally, we put the trampoline, hopscotch and balancing beam in place and finished up by placing the bark in that section."

