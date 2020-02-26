Coronavirus outbreak forces 18 UK schools to go into lockdown as death toll rises

26 February 2020, 08:44

Three schools have closed their doors as the Coronavirus spreads across Europe
Three schools have closed their doors as the Coronavirus spreads across Europe. Picture: Google Maps/Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

As the coronavirus crisis continues, schools across the UK are taking no risks.

Three schools in the UK have closed and 15 have turned away staff and students over fears of spreading coronavirus.

The lockdown in schools across the UK comes after the coronavirus, which has now claimed over 2,000 lives, spread to Europe.

READ MORE: Coronavirus strikes Tenerife hotel, putting around 1,000 holidaymakers on lockdown

The schools that have closed are; Cransley School, Brine Leas Academy, Trinity Catholic College.

Cransley School, Brine Leas Academy, Trinity Catholic College have all closed
Cransley School, Brine Leas Academy, Trinity Catholic College have all closed. Picture: Google Maps

The schools across the UK that have turned away students and staff are; Crispin School, Guernsey's Grammar School, Hall Cross Academy, Haverfordwest High School, Newquay Tretherras, Penair School, Salendine Nook, Sandback High School, Sydney Russell, The Holt School, Torquay Boy's Grammar School, Ysgol Friars, Bandbridge Academy, Cambridge House Grammar School and Limavady Grammar School.

According to The Sun, the closed schools have done so as pupils recently returned from a skiing trip in Italy, where several people have died from the virus.

Other schools have sent a number of staff members or students home for 14 days of self-isolation.

There are so far over 2,700 recorded deaths from coronavirus
There are so far over 2,700 recorded deaths from coronavirus. Picture: Google Maps

Sandbach High School, for example, revealed that while they we're still open, staff and students who had recently been on a school trip to Lombardy in Italy have been sent home to quarantine themselves for the recommended two weeks.

Cambridge House Grammar School, found in Northern Ireland, sent an estimated 50 staff and students home for the same reason, they had just returned from a ski holiday in Italy.

Brine Leas Academy is among the schools that have completely closed
Brine Leas Academy is among the schools that have completely closed. Picture: Google Maps

It has been claimed that if the coronavirus becomes a pandemic, all schools could be shut, along with public transport.

There are currently over 81,000 coronavirus cases across the world, with 30,192 recoveries reported and over 2,700 deaths.

READ MORE: Children banned from heading footballs during training, new FA guidelines state

