This is the exact time your kids should go to bed based on their age

This is the time your kids should be going to bed. Picture: Getty Images

By Naomi Bartram

Experts have revealed the exact time children should go to bed in order to get enough sleep.

Bedtime can be one of the trickiest times of the day for most parents.

Sending children to their rooms for the night too early can end in a massive tantrum, while letting them stay up later will result in grumpy tired kids who can barely keep their eyes open the following day.

So, what is the perfect time to send children to bed in order to make sure their perfectly energised for school the next day?

Well, according to a chart which was originally posted by Wilson Elementary School of Kenosha, WI, it all depends on the age of the child and what time they wake up.

For example, if you have a 5-year-old who has to wake up at 6:15am for school, they should be hitting the hay at 7:00pm and a 9-year-old who gets up at 7:00am could stay up until 8:45pm.

Meanwhile, older kids aged 11 and 12 should be asleep anytime between 8.15pm to 9.45pm depending on what time they get up.

Since it was first posted, the chart has been shared on Facebook and Twitter thousands of times, with parents rushing to give their opinions on the recommendations.

Read More: Sleeping with a fan on might make you feel worse

“In a perfect world, yes. But not every child is the same nor can a lot of parents follow this because of lifestyle,” one slammed.

Another reasoned: “This is only a guideline and its up to the individual to choose to follow it,” while a third added: “Not very realistic with the homework students have these days!”

Read More: This is what your sleeping position says about your personality

The National Sleep Foundation also have their own guidelines on how much sleep young people should be getting each night, which ranges from up to 17 hours a day for newborns, to 8-10 hours for teenagers.

See the full run-down below:

Newborns (0-3 months): 14-17 hours each day.

Infants (4-11 months): 12-15 hours each day.

Toddlers (1-2 years): 11-14 hours each day.

Preschoolers (3-5): 10-13 hours each day.

School age children (6-13): 9-11 hours each day.

Teenagers (14-17): 8-10 hours each day.

Younger adults (18-25): 7-9 hours each day.

Adults (26-64): 7-9 hours each day.

Older adults (65+): 7-8 hours each day.

They have also listed some helpful tips to try and get your children into a better routine every evening.

These include developing regular daytime and bedtime schedules, creating a consistent and enjoyable bedtime routine and Establishing a regular "sleep friendly" environment.

The NHS recommend children should stop needing a daytime nap at the age of four and also state young adults may need up to nine hours.