Sleeping with a fan on might make you feel worse

3 July 2019, 17:18

Sleeping with a fan could have negative impacts on your health
Sleeping with a fan could have negative impacts on your health. Picture: GETTY

People who suffer from asthma and allergies might want to switch off the fan at night

While there's a number of positive benefits of sleeping with a fan, there are many negatives including dry skin and sore muscles.

Sleeping with an active fan can provide white noise to help people sensitive to sound get to sleep, but the negatives are far more common.

Fans can be a nuisance for those who suffer from allergic reactions, as a fan circulates air around the room it causes a flurry of dust and pollen to make their way into your sinuses.

The sam problem applies for anyone prone to asthma and hay fever. One tip to reduce this issue is to regularly wipe any collecting dust from fan blades (carefully) before using.

Placing the electric fan by your neck or face can cause stiff and sore muscles
Placing the electric fan by your neck or face can cause stiff and sore muscles. Picture: GETTY

The constant blowing of air on to your body could also cause dry skin.

Applying lotions and moisturisers can help these symptoms but if your skin continues to be irritable, then it's probably time to get rid of the fan.

The breeze can also cause some people to wake up with sore or stiff muscles, due to the concentrated cool air making muscles tense up and cramp.

This is more likely to happen to those who sleep with the fan near their neck and face, so perhaps consider where you place the electric fan before falling asleep.

