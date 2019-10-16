Fun activities to keep your kids entertained in the rain this October half time

Ideas for your kids this October half term. Picture: Getty Images

By Naomi Bartram

Here's 7 ideas to keep your kids happy on rainy half-term days...

With the schools breaking for half term next week, the rain is sure to be a dampener on plans you might have with your family.

And if you’re not planning on jetting out of the country this October, we’ve got some great rainy day ideas to brighten your mood.

From indoor climbing centres, to at-home baking sessions, here’s seven ideas for you and the kids this half term.

1. Make a den

Nothing beats a lazy afternoon spent snuggled up with your children, so why not make an indoor den with blankets and sheets strung over chairs or behind the sofa.

Once inside the den, you can play games or just chill out and watch a film or read a story together.

Making a den can keep the whole family entertained. Picture: Getty Images

2. Go trampolining

One way to let off some steam is by taking them to a trampoline park. Not only will it get them moving, it’s also a fun day out for the whole family.

3. Bake

With the rise of the Great British Bake Off, why not teach the little ones how to bake?

Whether it’s some healthy flapjacks or an indulgent chocolate cake, they’ll love getting involved in the kitchen before tucking into their very own creation.

Why not bake with the whole family? Picture: Getty Images

4. See a movie

Going to see a film doesn’t have to be expensive this October half time.

The Vue run ‘mini-mornings’ from 9:30am where adult and child tickets start from only £2.49. You can also get cheaper family tickets from plenty of other cinemas.

5. Visit a museum

There are plenty of free museums all over the country where you can teach your children all about history, science and art.

Kid friendly museums around the UK include The Story Museum in Oxfordshire, The Natural History Museum in London and the National Space Centre in Leicestershire.

The Natural History Museum is a great place to go. Picture: Getty Images

6. Visit an indoor climbing centre

Let your kids channel their inner Spiderman by jumping around a climbing centre near you.

7. Try out an escape room

As a special treat for the whole family, an escape room will keep everyone entertained for an afternoon.

While the little ones might not be able to solve the puzzles by themselves, working together is a great way to bond.