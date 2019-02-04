This nine-year girl wants Disney to start creating Princesses who wear glasses, and she’s not afraid to ask

One little girl has asked for Disney Princesses to have glasses so she can look like them. Picture: Disney/Getty

By Alice Dear

One nine-year old girl has gone viral after she wrote to Disney to ask them to start making some changes to their characters.

It was Lowri Moore who plucked up the courage to pen a letter to Disney’s CEO, Robert Iger, encouraging a change in Disney Princesses.

The little girl from Nottingham has worn glasses since she was one, and wants Disney characters to also be created with glasses to look like her.

In her letter, Lowri explained how she grew up watching Disney Princesses, and has always admired them and thought they were beautiful.

The little girl noted how no Disney Princesses wear glasses. Picture: Disney

However, she pointed out how none of them wear glasses, which made her feel like she wasn’t “beautiful enough”.

Lowri wrote: “So I hope that you understand and please may you make a Disney princess who has glasses.

“I feel like there are lots of little girls who wear glasses and I don’t want them to feel like I did.”

The smart young girl also pointed out how most characters who wear glasses are portrayed as "geeks", which she doesn’t believe is “fair”.

“I think that by creating a Princess that wears glasses and is not called a geek, it would help people to know they are beautiful no matter what,” she wrote.

Lowri is yet to hear back from Disney, but we’ll be keeping our fingers crossed for the little girl.