Disney confirm The Hunchback Of Notre Dame is being made into live-action film

The Hunchback Of Notre Dame is being made into a live-action remake. Picture: Disney

By Alice Dear

Disney fans are rejoicing as Disney confirm 1996 animated film The Hunchback Of Notre Dame is being made into a live-action film.

Disney have found nothing but success from recreating classic Disney films from Beauty And The Beast to Winnie The Pooh and Cinderella.

Following the reception, Disney are planning more live-action remakes including Aladin, The Little Mermaid and Lilo & Stitch.

Being added to that list is The Hunchback Of Notre Dame, the classic 1996 animated film about the bellringer of the famous Paris cathedral.

Alen Menken and Stephen Schwartz have been assigned to work on the music. Picture: Disney

Tony winner David Henry Hwang is taking on the script. Picture: Disney

Disney have confirmed the film is in the works, with Tony Award winner David Henry Hwang taking on the script.

Alen Menken and Stephen Schwartz have been assigned to work on the music.

Both Menken and Schwartz worked on the original soundtrack for the Disney film in the 90s which included songs Out There, God Help The Outcasts and Hells Fire.

Casting has not yet been revealed . Picture: Disney

The Disney remake is said to be drawing from the original film as well as the 1831 Victor Hugo novel.

On a slightly less exciting note, the live-action of Hunchback is not said to be a priority for the studio who are currently working on Dumbo, Aladdin and The Lion King.

Nonetheless, fans of the original Disney film have shared their excitement online for the new release.

One person shared: “My wish has been answered!” while another added: “Finally! It’s getting the attention it deserves!”