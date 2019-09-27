Hamleys reveals top 10 toys for Christmas – including Lego, Scruff-a-Luv and Fortnite

Hamleys has put together their predictions for the most popular presents. Picture: Getty / Hamleys

The magical London toy store counts down the most popular gifts for kids in 2019.

Hamleys toy store has predicted its top 10 best-selling gifts for kids this Christmas.

Savvy shoppers have been waiting for the 2019 gift list to drop so they know exactly what is set to put a huge smile on their children's faces come December 25th.

The coveted line-up features classic games, dolls, playhouses and fluffy friends, but also includes high-tech options – with one even teaching pre-schoolers how to code.

Hamleys has released its top toys for Christmas. Picture: Getty

The magical London shop revealed the festive rundown earlier this week to help parents find the perfect present for their little one come Christmas Day.

Head buyer at Hamleys, Victoria Kay, said: "It’s no surprise that tech-based toys are popular with the kids this Christmas but it’s interesting and exciting that we are seeing an emerging trend of human connection within toys like Scruff-a-Luv’s My Real Rescue, whereas other toys such as Pictionary Air are starting to embrace the online world through physical play.

"Importantly, these toys are being delivered to bring people together this Christmas and provide an extra dimension of fun and familiarity to all family members."

So what's made the wishlist? Here are Hamleys top 10 toys for kids this Christmas.

This cute fluffy toy is just like the real thing. Each colourful pet has over 35 lifelike sounds and movements, including shivering, whimpering, hiccups and even a heartbeat.

Scruff-a-Luvs My Real Rescue brings the magic of teddies to life. Picture: Hamleys

Coding Critters' cute storybook adventure teaches your little ones how to code – without the screen-time. It uses a pet-themed robot to talk your kids through early STEM concepts.

Coding Critters Ranger Zip teaches kids to code. Picture: Hamleys

This classic family game has been given a modern twist. Now, you can draw in the air and see your art attempt on your phone, tablet or smart TV screen.

Pictionary Air is the new-age way to play this family game. Picture: Hamleys

Smart Pixelator is a tech-led game which helps kids create 2D and 3D designs using Bluetooth connectivity, easy-to-follow lights and a whole new world of arty tools.

Smart Pixelator encourages kids to get digital when it comes to drawing. Picture: Hamleys

L.O.L Surprise Chalet Dollhouse, £250

This epic multi-storey chalet has six rooms and three stories, and includes over 95 surprises from a real ice skating rink, to a hot tub and even a working ski lift.

L.O.L Surprise Chalet Dollhouse has almost 100 surprises inside. Picture: L.O.L Surprise

Nerf's latest blaster comes with foam rockets included and lets children turn their online Fortnite action into a real life game.

The Nerf Fortnite RL blaster is inspired by the one used in hit video game, Fortnite. Picture: Hamleys

These colourful dolls come with D.I.Y. slime powders and fabulous fashions to create rainbow slime surprises, plus they have beautiful, brushable hair.

Poopsie Rainbow Surprise Dolls are sold with over 20 surprises inside. Picture: Hamleys

This remote control buggy comes in two cool colours, has its own music sound system and is perfect for off-road adventures.

These awesome four-wheel drives play their own soundtrack. Picture: Hamleys

Lego's fast-paced new experience combines a school bus with augmented reality to inspire tons of spooky ghost hunts.

Get to know vlogger heroes Jack and Parker, J.B., Nanna, Bill, and ghost dog, Spencer. Picture: Hamleys

Fisher-Price's cute, interactive sloth is packed with exciting lights, music, songs, and groovy dance moves that help your baby learn about numbers, colours and more.