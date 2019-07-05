Mum makes son, 18, hilarious list of rules he has to follow on his trip to Magaluf

5 July 2019, 10:48

The teenager shared the hilarious list of rules to Twitter
The teenager shared the hilarious list of rules to Twitter. Picture: Getty/Twitter

The list includes the rule: 'Don't phone for a chat while u r drunk'

A mother's list of hilarious rules her teenage son has to follow during his trip to Magaluf has gone viral - and for good reason.

Finlay Brockie, 18, from Fife, Scotland, was handed the list by his concerned mother Lisa - and he then shared it with his Twitter followers.

Read more: Vets warn Himalayan salt lamps are dangerous and could KILL cats

The list, which includes rules like 'Don't phone for a chat when u r drunk', has now racked up 55,000 likes.

She starts by saying: "I'm starting to stress about u going to Magaluf tomorrow. I've been thinking about some words of advice."

On Lisa's extensive list, sent via Facebook messenger, she warns Finlay: "If there's a boat party or ever a pool party, u just stay away. Mind that time u accidentally walked in to a pond and had to come home naked without a working phone?"

Read more: Toddler buys £340 sofa after playing on mum's iPhone

She also said: "Don't drink before you get to the airport. If u r drunk they wont let u on the plane. Just remember the Eminem concert!....Well actually I don't suppose u can remember the Eminem concert."

Lisa also wrote: "Remember to eat. Dont judge the price of food by how many alcoholic drinks u could buy for the same".

Many people took to the replies to praise Lisa for her hilarious list, with one writing: "Your mother is the most caring, loving woman. Cherish her".

Read more: Woman slams mum in viral post for forcing daughter into 'FAKE' poolside photoshoot

A second wrote: "I love this Mum .... think I’ll screenshot her words of advice and use it when it’s time for mine to go on holiday ... too cute"

Another added: "I’m more interested about what happened at the Eminem concert"

More Parenting

See more More Parenting

She praised the boy's mum for 'raising him right'

Mum's heartwarming thanks to teenage boy who helped daughter who started her period on the school bus
A mum was stunned when a sofa arrived after her daughter used her iPhone

Toddler buys £340 sofa after playing on mum's iPhone

One mum has come under fire for her lunchboxes

Mum shamed for daughters lunch box that has two cookies in it

News

Teddy torture could leave toddlers traumatised

Outrage over viral parenting technique that sees teddies tortured
Gordon Ramsay has divided opinion over his baby sling

Gordon Ramsay warned by concerned parents after posing with baby Oscar in a papoose

News

Trending on Heart

PLT shopper Georgia was horrified to find the spiders in her order

PrettyLittleThing shopper horrified to find LIVE spiders in her clothes order

Fashion

Kem has defend Holly and Phil on This Morning

Love Island's Kem Cetinay defends Phillip Schofield amid 'toxic atmosphere' rumours

Celebrities

Craig David to surprise Love Island contestants this weekend with a special guest DJ at the villa's pool party.

Craig David entering Love Island to DJ in SURPRISE SET at villa pool party

TV & Movies

Home and Away has been on air for 31 years

Home and Away 'facing AXE' after more than 30 years on TV

TV & Movies

John McCririck has died aged 79

John McCririck cause of death: How did the racing pundit and Celebrity Big Brother star die?

Celebrities

John McCririck has died aged 79

John McCririck dies aged 79 following health issues

Celebrities