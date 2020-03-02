Mum asks if she can move her son's birthday because it's 'inconvenient'

2 March 2020, 13:09

The mum has asked Mumsnet whether she should change her son's Boxing Day birthday (stock images)
The mum has asked Mumsnet whether she should change her son's Boxing Day birthday (stock images). Picture: Getty

The mum has divided the internet after asking if she can move her son's Boxing Day birthday.

A mum has asked whether it would be acceptable to move her son's birthday to a different day, as it currently interferes with her family's Christmas celebrations.

Her son's birthday is Boxing Day, and she has asked Mumsnet whether changing it would be okay as he's 'too young to decide'.

She wrote: "Up until last year his birthday has always been fine, if inconvenient, but last year it was really rubbish that we couldn't do anything special on the day due to nothing being open. We're always at my parents as we go there Christmas Day and it's not an option to not stay there Christmas Day night.

The mum has divided Mumsnet with her dilemma (stock image)
The mum has divided Mumsnet with her dilemma (stock image). Picture: Getty

The mum added: "He has no other children to play with, so on his last birthday he really misbehaved due to being bored and having had far too many presents.

"I felt sad for him as we couldn't make it special."

Mumsnet users were divided on the issue, with one writing: "Just celebrate on a different day?? Don't get the issue to be fair. This is all in your remit".

Another added: "I don't really understand the drama. You're lucky in one way in that your [son's] birthday is in the school holidays, so you can celebrate it any day you like really can't you?"

The mum explained that it can be hard to find things to do on Boxing Day (stock image)
The mum explained that it can be hard to find things to do on Boxing Day (stock image). Picture: Getty

However, some blasted the mum, saying: "I can't believe you are actually suggesting pretending to him that his birthday is on say, 28th December. Just do what pretty much everyone else has suggested and have a quiet day on his actual birthday if need be and then celebrate more fully on any other day of your choosing."

Another said: "Yes, you would be unreasonable! His birthday is the 26th, it is what it is.

"Pretending it’s on a different day will be confusing when he is older not to mention it’s simply lying to him so you don’t feel so guilty."

