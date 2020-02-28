Stray Staffie dog with huge smiley face finds her forever home after entering shelter

Sybil's new owners fell in love with her amazing smile. Picture: All Dogs Matter

By Alice Dear

Sybil the Staffie couldn't be happier to have been rehomed, and we couldn't be happier for her.

While Staffordshire Bull Terriers and crosses often find it hard to be adopted from shelters due to their often incorrect reputations, one staffie with an infectious smile has found a forever home just a week after arriving at the shelter.

Sybil, previously called Lily, is a two-year-old Staffie who was bought to London's All Dogs Matter shelter after being captured by a dog warden.

Sybil was quickly swept up after pictures of her huge grin were shared on Twitter, with Frankie Murphy, 18, from Hertfordshire becoming her lucky new owner.

The Staffie was bought to London's All Dogs Matter shelter after being captured by a dog warden. Picture: All Dogs Matter

Frankie told Metro.co.uk: "We saw her lovely little smile and couldn’t resist.

"Even though we knew she had a lot of interest from the Twitter post, we got in contact with the charity in hopes that she was still available.

"When we went to visit her, we fell in love with her straight away. We were sitting there in the waiting room, and she walked in with her foster owner, and she was just so excited to see us."

Frankie and his family took her home exactly one year after their previous dog had died. Picture: All Dogs Matter

Frankie and his family took her home exactly one year after their previous dog had died.

"She’s so good, she follows my Dad around like a little shadow, and she doesn’t bark at all", Frankie said: "My neighbours didn’t even know we had a new dog because she’s been so quiet.

"She is so intelligent too, she has managed to open our back door. She’s not tall enough to reach the handle but she can push it with her nose and open it."

Sybil was quickly swept up after pictures of her huge grin were shared on Twitter. Picture: All Dogs Matter

He went on: "I think at the moment everything on Twitter is a bit negative at the moment, so everyone just got so happy that there was a nice positive story on a Monday morning.

"That is just what everyone needed. They all adored her for her funny little smile, and that’s what I fell in love with."

