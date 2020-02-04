Shoppers rave over personalised cookie cutters which make biscuits that look exactly like your pet

You can now get biscuit cutters to look like your dog. Picture: Getty/Baker’s Street Cutters

You can get customised cookie cutters to make treats in the shape of your furry friends.

It’s good news for cat and dog lovers, as you can now show your pet just how much you care about them with personalised biscuits.

Yep, why not get your hands on a customised cookie cutter which offers the chance to bake snacks in the shape of your furry friends.

All you need to do is head over to Baker's Street Cutters’ website and order a 'custom pet portrait' for your pet.

Here you’ll be able to upload a picture of your pooch, and then leave the hard work to Baker's Street Cutters.

They will then send you a preview to make sure you're happy with the design before they make it.

Read More: Eating chicken just twice a week will 'increase your risk of deadly heart disease'

And if you wanted to take a bite out of your nearest and dearest, they also create custom cutters of people.

These will set you back about £20, with an added £4.60 for shipping.

Read More: Shoppers go wild for £30 duvet with hot and cold sides that could end bedtime arguments

The company also sells personalised names, maps, babygrows and Christmas decorations.

They also offer celebrities such as Freddie Mercury, David Bowie and Frida Kahlo.

And excited shoppers are already raving about the cutters, as one wrote online: “I can't wait to use these! They turned out perfectly. Thanks so much!”

“Perfect cookie cutter with a perfect life like design! can’t wait to make cookies with it,” said another, while a third added: “Absolutely love my kitty's cookie cutter it looks just like my, Leonard.”

Meanwhile, if you really want to treat your pooch, Aldi is now selling a nerf gun for the perfect game of fetch in the park.

Similar to the classic Nerf Gun, the toy allows you to belt out tennis balls for your dog to run after.

The Nerf Dog is perfect for walkies. Picture: Aldi

The Nerf Dog - costing £10.99 - will throw the tennis balls up to 50 feet and also has a hands-free pick up feature, controllable power and comes with three tennis balls.

On the Aldi website, they write: "If the family dog enjoys games of fetch, give them a game that's really exciting with this brilliant Nerf Dog Tennis Ball Launcher.

"A great interactive toy your dog will adore, simply pull the trigger back and press to blast the ball up to 50 feet in the air.

"They will love chasing the ball, and your arm won't get tired from throwing, making it a great addition to your walkies."