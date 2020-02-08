Golden Retriever Finley breaks world record for most tennis balls in a dog's mouth

The clever dog can fit half a dozen balls in his chops. Picture: Instagram

The six-year-old pooch squeezed six full-size balls into his slobbery gob, beating the official record of five.

A Golden Retriever named Finley has broken the world record for getting the most tennis balls in his mouth.

The six-year-old pooch from Canandaigua, New York, has been filmed gobbling up half a dozen fuzzy toys to beat the current record of five.

Although the official Guinness World Record paperwork hasn't come through just yet, his family are campaigning to get his impressive feat recognised worldwide.

Sharing adorable videos and photos of their furry friend via his very own Instagram account, owners Cheri and Rob Molloy are pushing to receive his much-deserved certificate.

"The joy he brings to us is one thing, but he brings joy to people all over the world," his owner Cheri Molloy told the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle.

"He lives the life of a king. We've never forced him to do any of that."

The family of the gorgeous Golden Retriever first brought him home as a 10-week old puppy, but first noticed his wide-grinned talent aged two.

Erin admitted she remembers seeing her sweet pet "trotting over to me with four tennis balls in his mouth", but fast upgraded to five, then six.

The 'official' Guinness World Record is currently held by a fellow Golden Retriever named Augie.

In 2003, he managed to hold five in his mouth at once.

If you want to keep tabs on Finley's achievements, lucky for us, his family post all his adventures on social media.

Join his fans and follow him @finnyboymolloy.