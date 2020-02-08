Golden Retriever Finley breaks world record for most tennis balls in a dog's mouth

8 February 2020, 19:27

The clever dog can fit half a dozen balls in his chops.
The clever dog can fit half a dozen balls in his chops. Picture: Instagram

The six-year-old pooch squeezed six full-size balls into his slobbery gob, beating the official record of five.

A Golden Retriever named Finley has broken the world record for getting the most tennis balls in his mouth.

The six-year-old pooch from Canandaigua, New York, has been filmed gobbling up half a dozen fuzzy toys to beat the current record of five.

Read more: Animal rights group PETA want people to stop calling animals 'pets' because it’s 'derogatory’

View this post on Instagram

Big news to share😍— our local paper decided to write an article on a good boy(aka me) and I was SUCH a good boy that I carried 6 tennis balls and my new friend Georgie got it on camera!! @guinnessworldrecords I’m coming for you very VERY soon! My story is below • • •Photo cred— my new friend Georgie♥️ • https://www.democratandchronicle.com/story/news/2020/02/05/finley-molloy-six-tennis-balls-guinness-world-record-canandaigua-ny/4623658002/ • • • #goldenretriever #retriever #retrieverpuppies #dogsofinstagram #doggo #puppylove #golden #goldenlovers #dogstagram #followme #goldenretrieverpuppy #goldenboy #goodboy #tennis #dogsofinstaworld #cuteboy #picoftheday #wintertime #worldrecord #guinessworldrecord #dogsofinsta #goldensofig #goldensofinsta #iggoldens #retriever #retrieverig #retrieversgram #animalsinfluence #like

A post shared by Finley Molloy (@finnyboymolloy) on

Although the official Guinness World Record paperwork hasn't come through just yet, his family are campaigning to get his impressive feat recognised worldwide.

Sharing adorable videos and photos of their furry friend via his very own Instagram account, owners Cheri and Rob Molloy are pushing to receive his much-deserved certificate.

"The joy he brings to us is one thing, but he brings joy to people all over the world," his owner Cheri Molloy told the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle.

"He lives the life of a king. We've never forced him to do any of that."

Read more: Shoppers rave over personalised cookie cutters which make biscuits that look exactly like your pet

The family of the gorgeous Golden Retriever first brought him home as a 10-week old puppy, but first noticed his wide-grinned talent aged two.

Erin admitted she remembers seeing her sweet pet "trotting over to me with four tennis balls in his mouth", but fast upgraded to five, then six.

Read more: Mum sparks fierce debate after revealing she wakes up at 4.30am to make husband's breakfast

The 'official' Guinness World Record is currently held by a fellow Golden Retriever named Augie.

In 2003, he managed to hold five in his mouth at once.

If you want to keep tabs on Finley's achievements, lucky for us, his family post all his adventures on social media.

Join his fans and follow him @finnyboymolloy.

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

The mum has asked Reddit for advice on the incident (stock images)

Woman slammed for demanding her friend breastfeed her newborn baby
The best Valentine's underwear to treat yourself to this Valentine's Day

The best underwear sets to treat yourself to this Valentine's Day

Fashion

A woman has been slammed for sharing her morning routine

Mum sparks fierce debate after revealing she wakes up at 4.30am to make husband's breakfast
We share some of the best bottles to give as a present this Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day 2020: Gin, rum, vodka and other spirits perfect for thoughtful gifts

Food & Health

Heavy snow is forecast in the UK

UK weather: Britain to be hit by heavy snow as Met Office issues ‘severe’ warning ahead of Storm Ciara

Trending on Heart

The glamour model sported a more natural look back in 2013.

Love Island model Molly Smith looks unrecognisable in natural throwback snaps

TV & Movies

The monster's identity is still under wraps

Who is The Masked Singer's Monster? Theories and odds on the contestant

TV & Movies

ITV viewers think they know who the Hedgehog is

Who is Hedgehog? Theories on the identity of The Masked Singer contestant

TV & Movies

The Masked Singer viewers think The Fox is Denise Van Outen

Who is the Fox? Theories on the identity of The Masked Singer contestant

TV & Movies

Who is The Masked Singer's Queen Bee?

Who is Queen Bee? Theories on the identity of The Masked Singer contestant

TV & Movies

Everything we know about the Octopus

Who is the Octopus? Theories and guesses on the identity of The Masked Singer contestant

TV & Movies