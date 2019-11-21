Mum blasted with death threats over her 'abusive' method of breast-feeding

The mum-of-two has been accused of abusing her children as she breastfeeds them so often.

Breastfeeding is something that's often debated and criticised by people, but ultimately it should be down to the individual how and when they choose to do it, should they decide to at all.

However, things aren't that simple for one mum, who has received death threats over the way she feeds her two children.

Melissa Ostroth feeds her two daughters Emilia, four, and Wrenly, two, on demand and up to 10 times a day.

She also lets her children decide when they want to stop breastfeeding.

The 34-year-old has sworn by this method for almost five years, but cruel trolls have branded her selfish and say she "needs to cut the cord".

Melissa, who lives with husband Steve, 34, in Ohio, America, said: "I've always felt comfortable breastfeeding; I know that was the right decision for our family."

Many have criticised Melissa's decision to let her daughters decide, and some of the comments are terrifying.

She continued: "I receive many negative comments, even death threats and requests that I kill myself.

"The internet can be rough, but the positives keep me going.

"It's ok to want to continue to breastfeed past infancy."

She feeds on demand for her daughters, and they can be fed anywhere from six to a whopping 10 times a day.

Melissa, a lactation consultant, has been breastfeeding since first Emilia was born, with just a three-month break between her two daughters.

Her eldest self-weaned when Melissa was 20-weeks pregnant with Wrenly because she didn't like the taste of colostrum.

Speaking on her Instagram, the mum promotes breastfeeding, saying: "Aside from the health benefits, breastfeeding is more than just food. It is comfort, a natural anti-anxiety, a sleep aid, natural anxiety, and a bonding love.

"So many mothers, including myself, have had to endure comments and questions such as; 'when are you going to cut the cord?' or 'you know there's no benefits from breastfeeding past x amount of months.'

"Even worse comments like 'this is borderline abusive, and CPS should be called on you.'"

Melissa, who has studied infant nutrition for four years, says the biggest misconception surrounding natural term or extended breastfeeding is that breastmilk declines in nutritional value as a child gets older.