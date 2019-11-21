Mum blasted with death threats over her 'abusive' method of breast-feeding

21 November 2019, 16:43

People couldn't believe the mum's method of breastfeeding and have called it child abuse
People couldn't believe the mum's method of breastfeeding and have called it child abuse. Picture: Getty
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

The mum-of-two has been accused of abusing her children as she breastfeeds them so often.

Breastfeeding is something that's often debated and criticised by people, but ultimately it should be down to the individual how and when they choose to do it, should they decide to at all.

However, things aren't that simple for one mum, who has received death threats over the way she feeds her two children.

READ MORE: Cafe owner 'mortified' after telling mum to cover up as she breastfeeds

Melissa Ostroth feeds her two daughters Emilia, four, and Wrenly, two, on demand and up to 10 times a day.

She also lets her children decide when they want to stop breastfeeding.

The 34-year-old has sworn by this method for almost five years, but cruel trolls have branded her selfish and say she "needs to cut the cord".

Melissa, who lives with husband Steve, 34, in Ohio, America, said: "I've always felt comfortable breastfeeding; I know that was the right decision for our family."

View this post on Instagram

Guys I have some exciting news!!!! I was featured on @popsugar I am so excited, honored and shocked! Check out the article here 💗 https://www.popsugar.com/family/why-mom-is-choosing-to-extended-breastfeed-her-toddler-46803454 #milkitivity #normalizebreastfeeding ••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••• • • • • #iamthepacifier#mom_hub#mommyblogger#mom#igers#mommylife#honestmotherhood#mommylifestyle#familyfirst#momsofinstagram#momlifeisthebestlife#bloggerlife#ig_motherhood#motherhoodrising#motherhoodintheraw#livethelittlethings#unitemotherhood#parenhood_unveiled#breastfeeding#motherhoodthroughinstagram#breastfeedingawareness#nurseinpublic#breastfeedingsupport#breastmilk#attachmentparenting#gentleparenting

A post shared by Melissa Ostroth (@milkitivity_) on

Many have criticised Melissa's decision to let her daughters decide, and some of the comments are terrifying.

She continued: "I receive many negative comments, even death threats and requests that I kill myself.

"The internet can be rough, but the positives keep me going.

"It's ok to want to continue to breastfeed past infancy."

She feeds on demand for her daughters, and they can be fed anywhere from six to a whopping 10 times a day.

Melissa, a lactation consultant, has been breastfeeding since first Emilia was born, with just a three-month break between her two daughters.

Her eldest self-weaned when Melissa was 20-weeks pregnant with Wrenly because she didn't like the taste of colostrum.

Speaking on her Instagram, the mum promotes breastfeeding, saying: "Aside from the health benefits, breastfeeding is more than just food. It is comfort, a natural anti-anxiety, a sleep aid, natural anxiety, and a bonding love.

"So many mothers, including myself, have had to endure comments and questions such as; 'when are you going to cut the cord?' or 'you know there's no benefits from breastfeeding past x amount of months.'

"Even worse comments like 'this is borderline abusive, and CPS should be called on you.'"

Melissa, who has studied infant nutrition for four years, says the biggest misconception surrounding natural term or extended breastfeeding is that breastmilk declines in nutritional value as a child gets older.

More Parenting

See more More Parenting

Kevin the Carrot and his friends are back in soft toy form

Aldi reveal new Kevin the Carrot merchandise for 2019, including giant soft toys perfect for your little ones
Stacey Solomon shared the sweetest picture of baby Rex yet

Stacey Solomon melts fans’ hearts as she shares her ‘favourite’ picture of Rex smiling while asleep

Celebrities

The couple have divided opinion for their unusual choice

Parents divide opinion after giving their child 'blended surname' of both their names
Names that can be used for either a boy or a girl have become popular

Gender-neutral baby names such as Robin and Albie are among the most popular for 2020

Trending on Heart

PTA volunteer numbers have been dwindling over the years (stock image)

Headteacher sparks debate after urging working mothers to help more with school PTAs
This hack will switch up the game for you in the morning

Woman's crafty hack to defrost car windscreen hailed a 'game changer'
Gordo will be returning in the new series of Lizzie McGuire

Hilary Duff confirms Adam Lamberg will return as Gordo for Lizzie McGuire reboot

TV & Movies

Poundland has ditched it's 'everything £1 strapline'

Poundland ditches ‘everything’s £1’ slogan with products costing up to £5
This Morning robot

Holly Willoughby squirms as she interviews world's smartest robot on This Morning

TV & Movies

Chris Martin has said Coldplay are pausing their touring

Chris Martin reveals Coldplay will put tour on hold until concerts are 'environmentally beneficial'

Music