Pregnant woman wants to divorce husband after he demands baby is named after his EX

The woman said her husband told her he wants something to 'remind' him of his ex (stock image). Picture: Getty

The husband has caused huge controversy on Reddit for his unusual request

A pregnant woman has spoken of her anguish after being told by her husband that he wants to name their baby after his EX.

The 23-year-old woman is expecting their child soon, and her husband, 24, is insisting that they name their daughter after one of his past lovers.

To make matters worse, the husband is refusing to accept that this is an unreasonable demand, and is blaming the woman's unwillingness to do so on her 'hormones'.

The woman took to Reddit to ask for advice, revealing that she's contemplating divorcing the man.

She wrote: “We've been dating for a year, been married for 2 years.“I got pregnant like 7 months ago so recently we started discussing name for the baby.

The woman is expecting a daughter soon (stock image). Picture: Getty

“Ever since we found out it’s gonna be a girl my husband wants to name it like his exes name.

“It’s not any ex but the one he dated for long period of time and loved the most.

“In the beginning of our relationship we had many problems because of her but she moved away so the problems went away.

“He really loved her and he never hid that from me but I thought it was over once she moved away.

“Now he made it clear that he wants the baby to have that name and I can name the second child.

“When I asked him why does he want that name so badly he said just because he and his ex didn’t work out doesn’t mean he doesn’t want something to keep reminding him of her.

“He doesn’t understand how much it’s affecting me and keeps saying it’s just the hormones.

“Is he still in love with the ex or its normal that he wants to name OUR child like that.”

Predictably, the comments section exploded with support for the woman.

Reddit users have rushed to slam the husband for his unusual request (stock image). Picture: Getty

One person wrote: “I'm more concerned about his lack of respect for you as his partner, his number one, his wife.”

Another added: “Like seriously what the f*** is he thinking. I don't know your husband's feelings towards his ex but it's not normal.”

A third wrote: “Divorce is on the table because this guy is more in love with his ex than he is with his wife and he doesn't even care that she knows."

Many urged the woman to divorce her husband, with one saying: “Divorce him and name her after yourself so he has to call his daughter by YOUR name every time he speaks to her.”

