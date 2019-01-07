This model holding Fiji water at the Golden Globes has gone viral after photobombing A-list stars on the red carpet

The model became a viral sensation overnight . Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

One woman tasked with handing out Fiji water on the red carpet at the 76th Golden Globe Awards has been dubbed ‘Fiji Water Girl’ after her photobombs went viral.

The Golden Globes kicked off the award season this week with the 76th annual awards.

The winners of the night included Olivia Coleman for her role in The Favourite, Rami Malek for his lead role in Bohemian Rhampsody and Regina King for If Beale Street Could Talk.

However, the biggest winner of the night was undoubtably model Kelleth Cuthbert, now better known as ‘Fiji Water Girl’.

The gorgeous brunette became a viral sensation overnight after pictures from the red carpet started to appear online.

The model made it into the majority of the red carpet snaps . Picture: Getty

Tasked with giving out Fiji water on the red carpet to the A-listers, the model’s hilarious photobombs in the background of the stars’ pictures made Internet history.

In a selection of paparazzi shots, Kelleth could be seen working a smoulder to the camera as she stood in a stunning blue dress, holding a tray of Fiji water.

It didn’t take long for Twitter to notice the model sneaking behind each picture.

The Fiji water girl is model Kelleth Cuthbert. Picture: Getty

One humoured viewer wrote: “The girl handing out FIJI Water at the red carpet is an icon,” while another added: “The Fiji water girl is literally living her best life.”

The identity of the model was later revealed as LA model Kelleth Cuthbert.

Sharing a picture from the red carpet on her Instagram page, which has a huge following of 68,000 followers, the star captioned the image: "Not the worst way to spend a Sunday... #goldenglobesfijigirl #fijiwatergirl.”