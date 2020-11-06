Single mum 'proud' after son, 20, creates 'essentials box' for visiting girlfriend

6 November 2020, 14:20

Alice Dear

Alice Dear

One mum was left beaming with pride after discovering what her son had done for his girlfriend.

Most of us will know the pain that comes with arriving at our boyfriend's home to realise they don't stock half the stuff you need.

Well, one young man has showed all the boyfriends out there how it is done, and he's left his mum feeling very proud.

Sharing the story on the Facebook group Mrs Hinch Made Me Do It, the woman explained that her son had put together a box of essentials for his girlfriend.

The mum was left feeling proud by her son's actions
The mum was left feeling proud by her son's actions. Picture: Facebook

The 20-year-old boy, who has his girlfriend often visit him at University, packed a box full of sanitary towels, face wipes, hairbands and razors.

Also in the box was a hairbrush, deodorant and toothbrushes.

The mum said that he did this to make his girlfriend feel "at home" when she visits.

In the post, she wrote: "Hello everyone, my 20-year-old son who lives away for University made this for his girlfriend who visits and sometimes stays over. He says he want her to feel at home. I'm a proud mummy. Not bad for a single parent."

People were left impressed with the young man's idea, and congratulated the mum for "raising him well".

One person commented: "You've done a wonderful job. You should be proud of yourself and your amazing son."

Another wrote: "Very impressive! Well done young man and well done Mam for raising such a thoughtful son."

A third person shared: "Now that is a true gentlemen! Don't get much of them these days. Well done him."

