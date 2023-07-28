Mum reveals her kids' nursery hands out gourmet breakfasts during drop-off

28 July 2023, 16:26 | Updated: 28 July 2023, 16:31

"Does your daycare do this!? Coz I feel like I’ve hit the jackpot! 😂"
"Does your daycare do this!? Coz I feel like I’ve hit the jackpot! 😂". Picture: Instagram/@thepeninsulamumma

By Claire Blackmore

TikTok star Maggie Chretien said she'd "hit the damn jackpot" as she munched down on toasted croissants.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A mum-of-two has left parents seething with jealousy after revealing her children's nursery dishes out gourmet pastries at drop off.

Australian influencer Maggie Chretien, who goes by @thepeninsulamumma, told followers her kids' kindergarten cook whips up tasty takeaway breakfasts for busy mums and dads on-the-go – and they're completely free.

Sharing a reel of free treats she was given by pre-school, the Melbourne-based writer took to TikTok to post a video titled: "What I got from daycare this month 😂💁🏻‍♀️".

At the start of the clip, the jammy podcast host admitted she had "hit the damn jackpot" then proceeded to list off toasties, croissants and bagels.

It began: "On today's episode of 'What Did Daycare Give Parents', you're not going to believe it, this is GOURMET!” she squealed, whilst holding up a jam-packed delight.

"Turkey, cranberry, rocket, and Swiss cheese in a bagel! It just keeps getting better."

The montage contained with a rundown of nursery's baked goods, with Maggie showing off her brekkie gifts to the camera.

"Toastie of the day from daycare is spaghetti and cheese. YUM! This daycare is next level."

"What did daycare have for the parents today, nobody asked...? Ham and cheese croissants. TOASTED HAM AND CHEESE CROISSANTS!"

"I'm about to eat what daycare gave parents this morning. Chicken salad bagel and sun-dried tomato and pesto and cream cheese. I am blessed. Grateful and blessed."

Envious parents were quick to comment on the now viral video, which has amassed over 70,000 views.

"All I got from our daycare this week was HFM and conjunctivitis 🥲," wrote one follower.

"What!? All I get is bloody phone calls about head injuries and a million sicknesses," fumed another.

While a third joked: "Our daycare just gives us shoes full of sand 🫣😂."

Some people couldn't believe Maggie didn't pay for her pasty privilege, but this lucky lady confirmed no additional fees were added to her bill.

One follower asked: "How good 🙌 does the centre charge extra for this? Curious to know your daily fee they charge!"

To which she replied: "No, doesn’t charge extra! I’ve asked a bunch of my friends with kids in daycare & we are all paying pretty much the same daily fee! ❤️."

Sadly, this nursery is a 21-hour flight from the UK so doesn't look that feasible, but if ever there was an idea to bring up during a PTA meeting...

Read more:

More Parenting

See more More Parenting

Children can eat free and restaurants and cafe's across the UK

Where can kids eat for free in the summer holidays? Full list of restaurants

Mum removes 16-year-old son's bedroom door as punishment for misbehaving

Mum removes 16-year-old son's bedroom door as punishment for misbehaving

Headteacher defends decision to lock school toilets during classes

Headteacher defends decision to lock school toilets during classes

A grandad has been praised for refusing to babysit for free

Grandparents spark debate by refusing to babysit daughter’s newborn for free

A mum has defended a nursery's decision to put up a controversial sign

Mum defends nursery's controversial sign for parents picking up their children

Trending on Heart

Who is Anne-Marie Blake? Real life niece of Ann Moore-Martin's in The Sixth Commandment

Who is Anne-Marie Blake? Real life niece of Ann Moore-Martin's in The Sixth Commandment

TV & Movies

Who is Annabel Scholey? The Sixth Commandment actress' TV and film roles, husband and children

Who is Annabel Scholey? The Sixth Commandment actress' other TV and film roles, husband and children

TV & Movies

Emmerdale has revealed a first look at the aftermath of Rishi Sharma’s tragic death.

Emmerdale first look as devastated Jai finds father Rishi dead

TV & Movies

Emmerdale fans recover from Rishi's shock death last night

Emmerdale fans heartbroken over Rishi's shock death as soap star quits show

TV & Movies

How much are Coldplay tour tickets in Dublin and what is the Croke Park capacity?

Coldplay tour 2024: Dublin ticket prices and Croke Park capacity explained

Showbiz

Love Actually's Thomas Brodie-Sangster engaged to Elon Musk's ex-wife Talulah Riley

Love Actually's Thomas Brodie-Sangster engaged to Elon Musk's ex-wife Talulah Riley

Showbiz

Kristen revealed why she and her husband let their girls drink non-alcoholic beer.

Kristen Bell admits she lets her kids drink non-alcoholic beer

Celebrities

Jonas Brothers UK tour: Tickets, dates, locations and presale details explained

Jonas Brothers UK tour: Tickets, dates, locations and presale details explained

Showbiz

Pregnant Sarah Platt breaks down in tears as baby’s father is finally revealed.

Coronation Street's Sarah Platt breaks down as baby’s father is finally revealed

TV & Movies

Britain is in for a soggy summer as the Met Office predicts no hot weather until mid-August.

UK Weather: When will it stop raining?

Old-style stamps are being replaced by ones with barcodes.

When do old stamps go out of date? Royal Mail deadline and how to swap them

Coldplay World Tour 2024: How to get tickets, prices, presale, locations and dates explained

Coldplay World Tour 2024: How to get tickets, prices, presale, locations and extra dates

Showbiz

Alison's ex reached out while she reminisced about their dates on air.

Alison Hammond left blushing as she receives text from ex-boyfriend live on This Morning

Celebrities

Who are Sinead O'Connor's children and what happened to her son Shane?

Sinead O'Connor children: Singer's family life and death of son explained

Showbiz

A bride has fallen out with her family after banning her nieces from her wedding.

Bride's whole family boycott wedding after learning 'no kids' rule includes her nieces

Weddings