Full list of restaurants and café's offering free meals for kids during summer holidays

Children can eat free and restaurants and cafe's across the UK. Picture: Getty Images/M&S

Listen to this article Loading audio...

By Naomi Bartram

Where can children eat free near me? All the chains and restaurants your kids can get cheap meals this summer holidays...

With the cost of living crisis affecting millions of families across the country, parents are looking for ways to save over the summer holidays.

And it’s good news as many restaurants, supermarkets and hotels are offering free meals to children over the next few months.

In fact, favourites such as Bella Italia and M&S have some great deals to entertain your little ones.

So, which restaurants and cafes are offering free and discounted meals over the summer? Here’s what we know…

Asda cafe's have special deals on. Picture: Alamy

Asda

The budget supermarket offers kids to eat for £1 ‘All Day, Every Day’ at Asda cafes, with no adult spend required.

Tesco

In a bid to help out parents, children can eat for free with a purchase of more than 60p from Mon 24th July - Fri 1st September 2023.

Sainsbury’s Cafe

If adults purchase a hot main, children can eat for £1 from 11:30am everyday.

M&S Cafe

M&S Café has a Kids Eat Free offer every weekday where kids can enjoy a £4 Kids Munch Menu free of charge every time you spend £5 or more in the Café.

It’s available between 24th July to 1st September 2023 in England and Wales.In Scotland it finishes on 18thAugust and Northern Ireland until 1st September.

Morrisons

If you spend £4.49, you can get one free kids meal all day, every day.

YO! Sushi!

Kids eat free all day when dining with a full-paying adult who has a meal worth at least £10. It’s available from Monday 10th July until Friday 1st September,

Bella Italia

Children eat for £1 with any adult main dish and the offer is valid 4-6pm Monday to Thursday.

The Real Greek

Children under 12-year-olds can eat for free every Sunday for every £10 spent by an adult.

Kids can get cheap meals in Morrisons across the country. Picture: Alamy

Beefeater & Brewers Fayre

Two children under 16-year-old can get a free breakfast every day if they are with one paying adult.

Travelodge

Up to two kids can eat breakfast for free when one Adult Breakfast is bought for £8.99.

Premier Inn

If you buy one Adult Breakfast, up to two kids eat breakfast for free.

Ikea

Children can get meals for just 95p every day from 11am.

Ellie Simmonds makes shocking discovery about her adoption

Gordon Ramsay Restaurants

Children under 8-years-old can eat free all day, every day at selected Gordon Ramsay restaurants.

Bills

Two children eat free all day, every day from Monday 24th July until Friday 1st September.

Purezza

For every full-paying adult at Purezza, one child under 10 can choose a free mini pizza.

You can find Purezza pizzerias in Brighton, Hove, London, Bristol and Manchester.

Pausa Cafe @ Dunelm

Children get one mini main, two snacks and a drink for free after 3pm if adults spend £4.