Full list of restaurants and café's offering free meals for kids during summer holidays

13 July 2023, 14:09 | Updated: 13 July 2023, 14:12

Children can eat free and restaurants and cafe's across the UK
Children can eat free and restaurants and cafe's across the UK. Picture: Getty Images/M&S

Listen to this article

Loading audio...
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Where can children eat free near me? All the chains and restaurants your kids can get cheap meals this summer holidays...

With the cost of living crisis affecting millions of families across the country, parents are looking for ways to save over the summer holidays.

And it’s good news as many restaurants, supermarkets and hotels are offering free meals to children over the next few months.

In fact, favourites such as Bella Italia and M&S have some great deals to entertain your little ones.

So, which restaurants and cafes are offering free and discounted meals over the summer? Here’s what we know…

Asda cafe's have special deals on
Asda cafe's have special deals on. Picture: Alamy

Asda

The budget supermarket offers kids to eat for £1 ‘All Day, Every Day’ at Asda cafes, with no adult spend required.

Tesco

In a bid to help out parents, children can eat for free with a purchase of more than 60p from Mon 24th July - Fri 1st September 2023.

Sainsbury’s Cafe

If adults purchase a hot main, children can eat for £1 from 11:30am everyday.

M&S Cafe

M&S Café has a Kids Eat Free offer every weekday where kids can enjoy a £4 Kids Munch Menu free of charge every time you spend £5 or more in the Café.

It’s available between 24th July to 1st September 2023 in England and Wales.In Scotland it finishes on 18thAugust and Northern Ireland until 1st September.

Morrisons

If you spend £4.49, you can get one free kids meal all day, every day.

YO! Sushi!

Kids eat free all day when dining with a full-paying adult who has a meal worth at least £10. It’s available from Monday 10th July until Friday 1st September,

Bella Italia

Children eat for £1 with any adult main dish and the offer is valid 4-6pm Monday to Thursday.

The Real Greek

Children under 12-year-olds can eat for free every Sunday for every £10 spent by an adult.

Kids can get cheap meals in Morrisons across the country
Kids can get cheap meals in Morrisons across the country. Picture: Alamy

Beefeater & Brewers Fayre

Two children under 16-year-old can get a free breakfast every day if they are with one paying adult.

Travelodge

Up to two kids can eat breakfast for free when one Adult Breakfast is bought for £8.99.

Premier Inn

If you buy one Adult Breakfast, up to two kids eat breakfast for free.

Ikea

Children can get meals for just 95p every day from 11am.

Ellie Simmonds makes shocking discovery about her adoption

Gordon Ramsay Restaurants

Children under 8-years-old can eat free all day, every day at selected Gordon Ramsay restaurants.

Bills

Two children eat free all day, every day from Monday 24th July until Friday 1st September.

Purezza

For every full-paying adult at Purezza, one child under 10 can choose a free mini pizza.

You can find Purezza pizzerias in Brighton, Hove, London, Bristol and Manchester.

Pausa Cafe @ Dunelm

Children get one mini main, two snacks and a drink for free after 3pm if adults spend £4.

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Mum removes 16-year-old son's bedroom door as punishment for misbehaving

Mum removes 16-year-old son's bedroom door as punishment for misbehaving

A cleaning expert has revealed how to get your pillows white again

Cleaning experts reveal hack to remove yellow stains from pillows for just 4p

A Harry Potter book has gone for £10,500 after being bought for 30p

Rare Harry Potter book bought for 30p sells for more than £10,000

A little-known website sells school uniform for as little as 50p

Parents can sell school uniforms and buy items from 50p on little-known website

Headteacher defends decision to lock school toilets during classes

Headteacher defends decision to lock school toilets during classes

Trending on Heart

Here's who has left Love Island 2023

Who left Love Island 2023 last night?

TV & Movies

Indiyah Pollock has opened up about the shock Love Island recouplings

Love Island’s Indiyah Pollock reveals what really happens during tense recouplings

TV & Movies

Sue Radford has opened up about her plans for a new house

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford ‘so excited’ as she teases first look at new mansion

Showbiz

Joe Swash has opened up about his custody battle

Joe Swash says Stacey Solomon 'saved him' as he opens up about custody battle

Celebrities

Who is Lily Allen married to and does she have any children?

Who is Lily Allen married to and does she have any children?

Celebrities

Alison Hammond has spoken out on her 'feud' with Dermot O'Leary

Alison Hammond breaks silence on ‘feud’ with This Morning co-star Dermot O’Leary

TV & Movies

Ashley Cain opens up about his daughter

Ashley Cain breaks down in tears as he remembers brave daughter Azaylia

Showbiz

Stacey Solomon has been working out to feel better

Stacey Solomon says she loves her body as she works out in new video

Showbiz

Royal Caribbean Icon of the Sea: Inside the world's largest cruise ship

Royal Caribbean Icon of the Sea: Inside the world's largest cruise ship

Alison Hammond smiling on the red carpet at an ITV even wearing a black sequin dress

What is Alison Hammond's net worth? Inside This Morning presenter's career and earnings

Showbiz

Kady McDermott on Love Island with her hand over her mouth in shock and smiling as she partakes in movie night

Love Island: Has Kady McDermott got a boyfriend?

Showbiz

Love Island's Leah Taylor wearing an ombre bikini in official shot alongside natural picture of her with her hair up

Love Island Leah Taylor: Age, business and famous ex-boyfriend revealed

TV & Movies

Holly Willoughby is not on This Morning today

Is Holly Willoughby leaving This Morning?

TV & Movies

A grandad has been praised for refusing to babysit for free

Grandparents spark debate by refusing to babysit daughter’s newborn for free

Parenting

The weather is set to heat up next month

UK weather: Is there going to be a 40 degree heatwave?

News