New musical Baby Shark vacuum means kids can finally help with housework

28 April 2021, 12:47

This Baby Shark vacuum cleaner actually works
This Baby Shark vacuum cleaner actually works. Picture: Getty Images/Pinkfong
There’s a Baby Shark vacuum that actually works, so your child won't realise they're helping you with chores.

If you’re looking to teach your little ones about housework, the makers of Baby Shark are now selling a vacuum cleaner that actually works.

This means the kids will unknowingly be helping their parents clean up every time they zoom around with the toy.

The vacuum - made by Pinkfong - twists and turns like a real, adult-sized vacuum and also has real cleaning suction power (450PA).

While it will pick up small debris off your floor, don’t expect it to be as powerful as the real deal.

A Baby Shark vacuum is being sold
A Baby Shark vacuum is being sold. Picture: Pinkfong

The catch? Well, it does play that famous Pinkfong ‘Baby Shark’ song on repeat, which is bound to keep the children entertained for a while.

Coming in blue and yellow colour, the toy also has an adjustable handle, a rechargeable battery that lasts 1.5 hours.

It also features a picture of the Baby Shark characters on the front and is suitable for children ages two and up, if supervised by an adult.

The description reads: “Turn music and lights on at the touch of a button, and sing along to Pinkfong’s Baby Shark song while tidying up! Little ones love copying grown-ups and helping around the house.

“The Pinkfong Baby Shark Children’s Vacuum is realistic and entertaining, giving kids the opportunity to feel part of your world while developing essential life skills - and having fun doing so!”

The Baby Shark vacuum was available to buy on Amazon, but it keeps selling out so parents in the UK might have to wait a while to get their hands on one.

Those who have been able to order the vacuum over in the US have been raving about it, with one writing: “If your child is like mine, then he or she begs to use the vacuum. Now they can have their own fun vacuum that actually works!”

“This baby shark vacuum is so adorable. My son loves baby shark, and he loves to pretend to help me vacuum. He absolutely loves this,” said another.

