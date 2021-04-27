Doctor reveals how to get rid of songs stuck in your head using chewing gum

27 April 2021, 12:25

Got a song stuck in your head? This hack could really help
Got a song stuck in your head? This hack could really help. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Turns out there is a way you can get rid of that annoying tune stuck in your head, and it is as simple as just chewing gum.

A day rarely goes by when we're not bothered by a song getting firmly stuck in our heads, and it appears we are not alone as the phenomenon – known as earworms – affects 92 per cent of people.

Whether it is a tune we love or hate, sometimes there is no getting rid of them – or is there?

That's right, it turns out there is even a hack to help you forget that annoying song repeating in your head – which usually happens to be baby shark for us!

READ MORE: Having fewer showers during lockdown could be making you cleaner, experts claim

Turns out there is a way you can get rid of the tune looping in your mind
Turns out there is a way you can get rid of the tune looping in your mind. Picture: Getty

According to Dr Karl Kruszelnicki, chewing gum could be the simple way to reset your brain.

Dr Karl, who has degrees in medicine and biomedical engineering, explained that chewing gum can be the perfect way to distract your brain, and it's all down to the biology of the brain.

He explained: "For some unknown reason the same pathways in your brain that are used for programming your repeated jaw movement are also used for replaying music in your mind. It's just a coincidence."

The same pathways in your brain that are used for programming your repeated jaw movement are also used for replaying music in your mind
The same pathways in your brain that are used for programming your repeated jaw movement are also used for replaying music in your mind. Picture: Getty

Dr Karl went on to add that other ways you can try and flush the song out of your head include either playing the song over and over again, or not at all.

You can also try reading a book, listening to a different song or even playing an instrument.

All these activities use the same part of the brain that loops songs in your mind, so distracting it with something else can help ditch the song all together.

The phenomenon is called earworms and refers to a song or tune looping in your mind
The phenomenon is called earworms and refers to a song or tune looping in your mind. Picture: Getty

If you want to avoid getting songs stuck in your head in the first place, you might want to avoid the likes of We Will Rock You by Queen, Happy by Pharrell Williams and Living On A Prayer by Bon Jovi, which were previously found to be some of the biggest earworms of all time.

Also likely to get stuck in a loop in your head are Shake It Off by Taylor Swift, Beat It by Michael Jackson and Uptown Funk by Bruno Mars and Marc Ronson.

READ NOW: Hangovers are easier as you get older, new study claims

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

The most popular baby names of 2021 so far have been revealed (stock images)

The most popular baby names of 2021 so far - including Luna and Arlo
Looking for some inspo for your next walk? The list of 'most beautiful parks in the UK' has been revealed

The UK's 'most beautiful parks' revealed - did your local make the list?
Go easy on the sparkling stuff if you want to avoid a hangover.

Prosecco hangovers are officially the worst, says wine expert

Food & Health

The Pink Supermoon lit up the sky last night

How to see the Pink Supermoon again today as it lights up sky across the UK
Residents have been banned from hanging their washing outside

Residents banned from hanging out washing in their back gardens to protect ‘aesthetic’

Trending on Heart

Who plays Jesper in Shadow and Bone?

Who plays Jesper in Shadow and Bone?

TV & Movies

Who is in the cast of Shadow and Bone?

Shadow and Bone cast: who is in the Netflix show and where have you seen them before?

TV & Movies

Jessie Mei Li plays Alina Starkov in Shadow and Bone

Who plays Alina Starkov in Shadow and Bone?

TV & Movies

What could happen in Shadow and Bone season two?

Shadow and Bone writer Leigh Bardugo discusses hopes for season two

TV & Movies

How many episodes are there of The Syndicate?

How many episodes are there of The Syndicate series four?

TV & Movies

EastEnders viewers are convinced Linda Carter is pregnant

Is Linda Carter pregnant in EastEnders?

TV & Movies