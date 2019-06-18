BBC presenter Nicky Campbell blasted for 'Twitter shaming' his messy daughter

Nicky Campbell 'shamed' his teenage daughter online... but later claimed it was a joke. Picture: Getty/Twitter

By Emma Gritt

The Scotsman tweeted a photo of his daughter's very untidy bedroom, adding he was "bloody sick of" the mess... and people were shocked.

Nicky Campbell has been accused of 'shaming' his teenage daughter online after tweeting a photo of her untidy bedroom.

The BBC presenter's photo showed a bedroom with an unmade bed, the floor strewn with clothes, make-up, bags and other random items.

He wrote: “This is completely unacceptable. You are nearly 19 years old and Iam bloody sick of it. I don’t care that you were going to tidy it up. It just really p***es me off.”

After seeing the snap on their timelines, people quickly pointed out that he was wrong to post the photo to his 140,000 followers.

Nicky Campbell posted this photo on Twitter - and later claimed it was a 'comic trope'. Picture: Twitter

One wrote: "Wrong to tweet this Nicky. This picture will now follow her for life when she’s making friends, forming relationships, applying for jobs.

“You have invaded her privacy and possibly at some cost to her future. Keep parenting private!”

Another added: “What is unacceptable is any parent putting a picture like this on social media as a punishment. Some things are better kept private and dealt with at home.”

Nicky has four children, and later claimed that the photo was of his eldest daughter Breagha's room, and that the university student had helped stage manage the joke.

Nicky Campbell and family pictured in 2011 - eldest daughter Breagha is far right. Picture: Getty

He wrote: "We laughed and she helped me with the photograph. She is the funniest person I know she makes me laugh out loud but is very untidy.

"It's a teenage bedroom mess frustrated parent joke trope. That's what parents say! The cliche.

"She’s 21 so we made it ‘teen’ for the teen joke - we made it together...she finds this hilarious. She is unbearably untidy but that’s artists."

It’s a teenage bedroom frustrated parent cliche trope joke which amused and was liked by a many people and parents including my daughter who is actually 21 who helped with the photograph of her scandalously untidy bedroom-further enquiries will be dealt with by the press office. — Nicky Campbell (@NickyAACampbell) June 15, 2019

However, Nicky's joke DID resonate with some parents.

One wrote: "A sight familiar to any parent with teenagers who are all feeling your pain right now. However now mine no longer I live here I miss them and their messes."

Another said: "As a parent of two 20 somethings I just close their doors and let them live in it!"