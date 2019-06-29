Outrage as pub landlord enforces ‘ridiculous’ rules that ban children ‘roaming free’

Patrons have said they will leave in response to the rules.
A local pub has sparked outrage after introducing strict new rules that insist children can’t “roam free” - and must stay seated at all times.

The Hen and Chicken in Bristol posted the new rules on a piece of laminated card behind the bar.

According to the Mirror, it reads: "Please be aware that as part of out licensing commitment to the safeguarding of children and minors:

"Children under the age of 10 are not permitted on the presmises after 6pm.

"Children between the ages of 10 & 16 years are only permitted on the premises after 7pm when having a meal, accompanied by an adult and must depart by 9pm.

"16-18 year olds are not permitted on the premises after 10pm unless attending a performance upstairs and accompanied by an adult.

"In consideration of all our customers, we do insist that:

"All children must be sat at a table with an adult at all times, whether dining or not & inside or outside.

"No free roaming, running, scootering or climbing.

"Please be mindful to prevent children shouting or screaming.

"Thank you for your understanding and consideration to our staff and all our customers.".

They add that landlord James Townend insists that they aren’t new rules, but from now will be more strictly enforced.

He said: “Sadly there are a minority of parents who think it's okay to relinquish control of their parental responsibilities as soon as they enter the pub, and think it's okay for their children to run around screaming and shouting.”

Regulars took to the pub’s Facebook page to question the new rules, with some claiming they would LEAVE the area if they were not relaxed.

In a since deleted comment, one said: “I WILL LEAVE...”

However others have backed the move.

Read more: Bride's fury after 'child-free wedding' is gatecrashed by toddlers.

One said: "Well done having these rules! Pubs are not playgrounds and many people like to enjoy a quiet drink or meal without the distraction of 'kids being kids' as their parents are fond of using as an excuse.

"Part of being a parent is teaching your children to behave well in public when they are expected to!"

A restaurant in Germany saw a surge of bookings last year after initiating similar rules.

