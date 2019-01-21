Parents face £1,000 fine PER CHILD for taking kids on holiday during term time

Parents could be about to face up to £4,000 in fines for their kids (stock image). Picture: Getty

By Polly Foreman

Parents in Lancashire could be faced with thousands in fines for taking their kids on holiday during term time

Some parents opting to take their kids on holiday during term time may now be faced with a hefty £1,000 fine per child.

Lancashire County Council introduced the rule after deciding that their current fining system wasn't acting as a big enough deterrent for parents.

The Council is trialling a scheme that allows them to charge the fine per person and parent - meaning that a two parent - two child family of four could rack up to £4,000 in fees.

You could be about to pay a hefty price for taking your child out of school during term time (stock image). Picture: Getty

In a letter to parents, seen by The Sunday Times, Headteacher Sara Richardson said: "Lancashire county council is currently trialling a new system for dealing with unauthorised holidays and breaks during term time.

"This involves an increase in the financial penalty to parents of up to £1,000 per parent per child.

"This system is still at the pilot stage but please be aware this may come into effect at any stage."

The council increased the fine in the hope it would act as a deterrent to parents wishing to take their kids out of school (stock image). Picture: Getty

The new scheme comes after the council decided that their current system - £120 fixed penalty notice per child - wasn't acting as a big enough deterrent.

Lancashire has seen more term-time holiday fines than any other area in the country, with 7,575 fines issued last year and 6,876 in 2016-17.

Councillor Susie Charles, cabinet member for children and schools, said: “We are considering any possible action that could be taken in the future to reduce unauthorised absences.

"This is at an early stage.”

The Sunday Times reports that no firm decision had been taken.

NOW READ:

FINALLY! Freddo bars 'reduced back to just 10p' after huge price hike

Matt Evers reveals why Gemma Collins was MISSING from Dancing On Ice segment last night

Furious Lisa Armstrong blasts 'disgusting' Ant McPartlin after he publicly praises new lover