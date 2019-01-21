FINALLY! Freddo bars 'reduced back to just 10p' after huge price hike

Freddo Bars have been slashed to 10p. Picture: Tesco

The price of the Freddo bar has long been a point of contention for chocoholics after they soared to 30p.

Freddo bars are for sale for just 10p again - after TRIPLING in price in recent years.

Tesco have announced that they are to sell the small frog-shaped snacks for their original low price, after the price soared to 30p in some outlets.

The price of Freddos have long been a sore point for chocoholics, and some have even held PROTESTS about the steepest of the tiny 18g bar.

To celebrate #Tesco100Years we've got Freddo's back down to 10p! pic.twitter.com/xttBtbwQgS — Tesco East Ardsley (@TescoArdsley) January 21, 2019

Last year it was revealed the Freddo bar had soared in cost by 2,000 percent since the year 2000, a cost that has risen more than any other food.

Backlash from consumers saw Cadbury's quickly drop the price of the bars from 30p back down to 25p.

Now that Tesco has announced their 10p offer, fans have been sharing their joy as they praise the return of the good old days.

There is a catch though, as the offer is for a limited run as the stores celebrates it's 100th anniversary with a series of sales on items.

Called "Prices that take you back," the supermarket has rolled back prices on dozens of items, including Cathedral City cheddar and Magnum ice creams.

Tesco's chief customer officer, Alessandra Bellini, said: "We understand that the nation wanted to see the price of the iconic Freddo chocolate bars return to the original price of 10p.

"Given we are celebrating 100 years of great value, we’re really pleased to have been able to give our customers what they want, and have some fun at the same time."