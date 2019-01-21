Furious Lisa Armstrong blasts 'disgusting' Ant McPartlin after he publicly praises new lover

Lisa Armstrong isn't happy about Ant's big comeback interview in The Sun. Picture: Instagram

By Emma Gritt

The make-up artist liked a slew of tweets slamming her ex-husband after he thanked his new girlfriend for 'saving him'.

Lisa Armstrong is 'disgusted and devastated' that her ex-husband has thanked his new girlfriend for "saving his life".

The make-up artist, 43, liked a slew of tweets attacking the Ant and Dec star after a big tell-all interview in the The Sun on Sunday.

In the explosive chat, the recovering alcoholic said it was his new partner Anne-Marie Corbett who had helped him battle his drink and drug demons - and slated Lisa for venting her heartbreak about their marriage split on social media.

Read more: Lisa Armstrong SACKED from BGT as ex-husband returns to work

Ant and Lisa pictured at the 2017 National Television Awards. Picture: Getty

He said of her penchant for liking people's tweets slagging him off: "She can live her life how she wants to live her life and say what she wants but I prefer to keep that private."

True to form Lisa hit back with a liking frenzy - her chosen way of expressing herself when it comes to matters of the heart - and some of the tweets were less than complimentary about the telly host.

They included: "Uggghhh im so uncomfortable with the whole gushing of Ant's new found love who has 'saved him', ok fine - but so disrespectful of Lisa Armstrong who has had to put up with the worst of Ant for so many years. short memory."

Lisa liked a slew of tweets slating her ex-husband. Picture: TWITTER

Another read: "Absolutely disgusted at Ant’s behaviour. My heart goes out to @lisaAmakeup the poor girl must be devastated #dignity #keepsmiling."

Adding insult to injury, Ant posed up with the couple's dog Hurley, who has been at the centre of the split, to claim that Anne-Marie is "the fundamental reason for the great change in my life."

He added: "She’s a beautiful soul, we’re very happy, I’m in the best place I’ve been in my life, to be honest with you - it’s great.

The tweets said that Lisa deserved some respect for putting up with years of additction. Picture: TWITTER

"She is the most wonderful true woman and the way we are and when people see us together they’ll see how honest and kind and happy we make each other."

Lisa was devastated when she found out last spring that Ant had found love with Anne-Marie - she was the couple's PA and her FRIEND.

She and Ant got together after he was arrested and charged for drink driving.

He was slapped with an £86,000 fine - the biggest fine in British motoring history - and given a 20-month ban.

However, last night he was seen behind the wheel... of a two-person bike as Britain's Got Talent filming got underway.