Schools in the UK are replacing analog clocks because children can’t read them

Some schools are changing their clocks. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Some schools across the UK are swapping their analog clocks for digital.

As the digital world continues to takeover, children are becoming accustomed to reading things digitally – including the time.

Because children find it easier to read digital clocks rather than classic analog clocks, some schools have been making the switch in their exam halls.

The switch is said to help decrease the stress children are under during exam times, by making it easier for them to see how much time they have left.

Deputy general secretary at the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL), Malcolm Trobe, told The Telegraph: “The current generation aren’t as good at reading the traditional clock face as older generations.

Children have become more accustomed to digital clocks. Picture: Getty

“They are used to seeing a digital representation of time on their phone, on their computer. Nearly everything they’ve got is digital so youngsters are just exposed to time being given digitally everywhere.”

Trobe went on to say that teachers want exams to be as “easy and straightforward as possible” for their students, explaining: “You don’t want them to put their hand up to ask how much time is left.”

Ruislip High School in north-west London is one of many schools to make the change, as is Cockermouth School in West Cumbria.

Trobe went on to add: “One hopes that we will be teaching youngsters to read clocks, however we can see the benefit of digital clocks in exam rooms.”

