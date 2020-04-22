Separated couples who exploit lockdown rules to stop parents seeing children could face court action

22 April 2020, 16:52

Split families will feel the pressure of the lockdown
Split families will feel the pressure of the lockdown. Picture: Getty

It's not looking good for any parents that prevent the other parent from seeing their children during lockdown.

A judge has warned that split up couples who are using the coronavirus lockdown to prevent one parent from seeing their children could indeed face court action.

This comes after family lawyers admit they've seen a huge wave of calls from arguing parents since the Government have announced lockdown in the UK.

READ MORE: David Attenborough and Danny Dyer to give Geography and History lessons during lockdown

A number of parents will be arguing over custody
A number of parents will be arguing over custody. Picture: Getty

We currently aren't permitted to leave our houses to visit friends or family, not allowed to make any unnecessary journeys and are only meant to be leaving our house for essential items.

However, the rules are allowed to be bent slightly for split families, as parents are allowed to see their children if their primary home isn't with them.

Courts have warned that this could end up in a legal battle
Courts have warned that this could end up in a legal battle. Picture: Getty

Head of the family courts, Sir Andrew McFarlane has said that legal action can be brought against anyone who uses COVID-19 as an excuse for children not being able to see their other parent.

This would be exploiting the lockdown rules and is completely unfair on the child and the parent who isn't able to see their child.

He said: "If the parents are acting in a cynical and opportunistic manner, then that's wrong, and the courts will regard it as wrong."

McFarlane then urged parents to focus on their children and what is right for them, rather than just using this period to anger their exes.

Although some situations might not allow for children to see one of their parents, the whole situation and how safe it is for the child in question to see both their parents should be down to their own sound judgement.

Sir Andrew added: "Do something you don't want to do, for the sake of your child."

It's always better to do what's right for the child
It's always better to do what's right for the child. Picture: Getty

The BBC recently reported that an increasing number of parents are exploiting the government guidelines in order to stop exes from seeing their child.

They spoke to a father, who is working as a hospital consultant who is barely in touch with his children as their mother has suspended all contact apart from one short phone call every two weeks.

He said: "Sadly, I won't be the only parent subject to this manipulative interpretation of the current guidance."

More Parenting

See more More Parenting

The celebs will be teaching core subjects to children across the UK

David Attenborough and Danny Dyer give free Geography and History lessons during lockdown

Celebrities

A couple have named their baby 'Sanitiser' (stock images)

Baby born during the coronavirus pandemic is named 'Sanitiser'

News

A step-by-step guide to ice-dying clothing

This is how to transform clothes with ice dyeing - and it's a great lockdown project for kids
A mum has revealed how she is cheering her kids up during lockdown

Mum shares hilarious towel folding hack that will delight the kids
A nappy changing hack has gone viral

Mums praise 'mind blowing' nappy changing hack which stops your baby from wiggling

Trending on Heart

Too Hot To Handle's Matthew Smith has been on TV before

Too Hot To Handle's Matthew 'Jesus' Smith is unrecognisable on America's Next Top Model

TV & Movies

The Too Hot To Handle narrator is Desiree Burch

Who is the Too Hot To Handle narrator?

TV & Movies

Michael Sheen was very convincing as Chris Tarrant

Fia Tarrant's son mistakes Quiz star Michael Sheen for grandad Chris... and actor is thrilled

Celebrities

The Tapper family star on Gogglebox together

Gogglebox's Amy Tapper credits dad Jonathan's three stone weight loss for coronavirus recovery

Celebrities

Our Girl fans are convinced Elvis isn't dead

Is Elvis still alive in Our Girl? Theories and conspiracies

TV & Movies

You can create the look at home

A hair stylist has revealed exactly how to get salon curls using toilet roll tubes

Beauty