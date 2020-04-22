Separated couples who exploit lockdown rules to stop parents seeing children could face court action

Split families will feel the pressure of the lockdown. Picture: Getty

It's not looking good for any parents that prevent the other parent from seeing their children during lockdown.

A judge has warned that split up couples who are using the coronavirus lockdown to prevent one parent from seeing their children could indeed face court action.

This comes after family lawyers admit they've seen a huge wave of calls from arguing parents since the Government have announced lockdown in the UK.

A number of parents will be arguing over custody. Picture: Getty

We currently aren't permitted to leave our houses to visit friends or family, not allowed to make any unnecessary journeys and are only meant to be leaving our house for essential items.

However, the rules are allowed to be bent slightly for split families, as parents are allowed to see their children if their primary home isn't with them.

Courts have warned that this could end up in a legal battle. Picture: Getty

Head of the family courts, Sir Andrew McFarlane has said that legal action can be brought against anyone who uses COVID-19 as an excuse for children not being able to see their other parent.

This would be exploiting the lockdown rules and is completely unfair on the child and the parent who isn't able to see their child.

He said: "If the parents are acting in a cynical and opportunistic manner, then that's wrong, and the courts will regard it as wrong."

McFarlane then urged parents to focus on their children and what is right for them, rather than just using this period to anger their exes.

Although some situations might not allow for children to see one of their parents, the whole situation and how safe it is for the child in question to see both their parents should be down to their own sound judgement.

Sir Andrew added: "Do something you don't want to do, for the sake of your child."

It's always better to do what's right for the child. Picture: Getty

The BBC recently reported that an increasing number of parents are exploiting the government guidelines in order to stop exes from seeing their child.

They spoke to a father, who is working as a hospital consultant who is barely in touch with his children as their mother has suspended all contact apart from one short phone call every two weeks.

He said: "Sadly, I won't be the only parent subject to this manipulative interpretation of the current guidance."