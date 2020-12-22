Parents divided as teacher asks for £150 designer shoes for Christmas

22 December 2020, 08:49 | Updated: 22 December 2020, 10:07

A mum was left shocked by a teacher's Christmas request
A mum was left shocked by a teacher's Christmas request. Picture: Getty Images

A mum has revealed she's impressed with a teacher's Christmas present request.

After a tough few months, many parents will have given their kids’ teachers a small gift at Christmas to say thank you for all their hard work.

But one mum has revealed one teacher from her child’s school had a different request this year, asking her class for a pair of designer shoes.

The unnamed woman explained that one of the other mums in the class arranged for the parents to each put in £10 so that the teacher can get herself something she wants.

This added up to £150, with the teacher picking out a pair of designer shoes for the parents to spend the money on.

A school teacher requested a pair of designer shoes for Christmas
A school teacher requested a pair of designer shoes for Christmas. Picture: Getty Images

Taking to Mumsnet, the mum wrote: “I have a friend whose child is in year 1 (different classes to my kids).

Read More: Couple create app which lets parents swap their kids’ toys for free

“She's told me that there's been a bit of controversy and complaints because one parent is very good friends with the teacher and took the lead in organising a class teacher present.

“She asked the teacher what she wanted if she got a tenner off each parent (so £150).

“Teacher picked out a pair of designer shoes. And the friend asked all the parents for a tenner. A couple of parents have complained and the designer shoe plan had to be put to a stop.”

The woman - who is a teacher herself - said she would have loved a pair of designer shoes herself

She added: “On the one hand I'd usually spend a tenner on my child’s teacher and why shouldn't the teacher get what she actually wants rather than 10 ‘best teacher mugs’.

“On the other hand I can see why it's kinda cheeky.”

“I teach secondary so rarely get presents from parents but I wouldn't mind a pair of designer shoes if this is the present standard now.”

But other parents were divided by the request, with one writing: "I think it's fair enough to ask someone what they would like for a present after the collection has been made."

Another wrote: "I dunno, I'm a teacher too but designer shoes seems a bit of a strange gift really... it's supposed to be from the kids to the teacher. It seems a bit off to me too, but when I dig down I can't really say why."

A third person said: “£10 per child is way OTT and just not affordable for lots of people, no way I would be comfortable accepting such an expensive gift. When did this get so out of hand?”

While a fourth added: "I think the asking for a tenner of each parent is the problem. Normally in your class collection, there is a suggestion of up to £5. Lots of people are struggling this year."

Now Read: Mum sparks furious row after saying it's 'manky' to stay in pyjamas on Christmas Day

More Parenting

See more More Parenting

A new app lets parents swap their kids' presents

Couple create app which lets parents swap their kids’ toys for free
Stuck for what to buy the kids this year? These ideas suit all budgets

Kids' Christmas gift guide 2020: Present ideas for children of all ages

Christmas

A woman has been slammed for her Christmas Day tradition

Mum sparks furious row after saying it's 'manky' to stay in pyjamas on Christmas Day
Her Harry Potter-inspired baby name has caused a stir... (right: stock image)

Woman's 'terrible' Harry Potter-inspired baby names for twins spark huge row with best friend
A woman has revealed why you should wash kids' teddies weekly

Mum urges parents to wash kids’ teddies weekly as she shares 'disgusting' photos

Trending on Heart

The Masked Singer 2020 contestants

Who is on The Masked Singer UK? All the characters, clues and theories so far

TV & Movies

How to reheat your food safely

Experts reveal best way to reheat leftovers to avoid food poisoning
Simple trick makes it easier to iron clothes using tin foil

Simple tin foil hack makes it quicker and easier to iron clothes
Mufasa's death has been voted one of the saddest movie moments

Mufasa’s death in The Lion King voted the most heartbreaking film moment

TV & Movies

Larry Lamb gave a major update on Gavin and Stacey's return

Gavin and Stacey’s Larry Lamb says cast are 'all ready' to film more episodes

TV & Movies

Christmas on EastEnders is never smooth sailing

EastEnders' most dramatic Christmas Day moments of all time - from Dirty Den's divorce to Max's affair

TV & Movies