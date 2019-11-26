How to tell if your child is on Santa's naughty list... according to their teachers

Here's the children who are most likely to end up on the 'naughty list' this year. Picture: Getty Images

A “Naughty and Nice” names list has revealed which children will be in Santa’s good books this year.

With Christmas right around the corner, Santa and his elves are sure to be keeping checks on how children around the country are behaving.

But while your kids might be on their best behaviour, a new study has revealed that their name could determine whether they’re on the ‘naughty’ or ‘nice’ list.

Stationary company, School Stickers unveiled their 'Top Ten Naughty and Nice Names' list for the 11th year in a row, which is based on the number of rewards given out in schools.

Over the past year, 27,000 pupils received over 467,000 rewards. Based on analysis of the company's personalised stickers, those who received the most were given the title of the UK's nicest children - while the "naughtiest" were awarded the least.

"Naughty" children's names have been revealed. Picture: Getty

First up, it's bad news for girls named Alexandra, Esther and Faith, as they are said to be the least likely to receive awards for good behaviour and hard work, putting them top of the “naughty list”.

Meanwhile, if your little one is called Sophie, Jessica or Olivia, they are most likely to be well-behaved and can expect an extra full stocking from Father Christmas this year.

As for the boys, Jacks, Joshuas and Olivers are most likely to be given rewards in the classroom, but those with the moniker Logan, Liam or Leo could find themselves on the “naughty list”.

If you’re child is called Sophie or Daniel, these names are especially "nice" and have featured in the top ten six times.

But the names, Jacob, Jamie, Joseph, Liam, Luke, Michael and Owen have topped the ‘naughty’ names list three times, and Eleanor has made it four times.

Managing Director of School Stickers, Neil Hodges said: “Our much-loved ‘naughty and nice’ list has become a Christmas tradition.

“It’s obviously just a bit of festive fun, but people do seem to like to see each year whether their name has made the list!

“We’ve really enjoyed looking back through the previous lists, and can’t believe that the names Sophie and Daniel have made the top 10 six times!

“We always say that the lists aren’t to be taken seriously as all schools reward their pupils in different ways, with some giving out hundreds, and some thousands of rewards.

“However, it does seem that you have a strong chance of a well-behaved child if you have a Sophie or a Daniel.”

See the full list below:

Nicest girls

Sophie

Jessica

Olivia

Emily

Grace

Chloe

Megan

Ella

Ruby

Emma

Naughtiest girls

Alexandra

Esther

Faith

Lydia

Nicole

Tia

Summer

Libby

Aimee

Imogen

Nicest boys

Jack

Joshua

Harry

Oliver

Charlie

Thomas

Ethan

James

Daniel

Matthew

Naughtiest boys

Logan

Harrison

Liam

Jacob

Leo

Jamie

Owen

Connor

Michael

Archie