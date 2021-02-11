The most popular Valentine's Day inspired baby names revealed, from Valentina to Cupid

11 February 2021, 12:44

Ever thought of naming your baby after the day of love?
Ever thought of naming your baby after the day of love? Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Looking to add a little love to your bundle of joy? Why not give them a Valentine's Day inspired name?

Every parents knows one of the hardest decisions they have to make in their lives is settling on a baby name.

While some people like traditional names, others think the more unique the better.

But if you love Valentine's Day and love in general, you might want to consider a baby name inspired by the annual day of love.

READ MORE: The most popular baby names for children born in February revealed

Settling on a baby name can be a very difficult decision
Settling on a baby name can be a very difficult decision. Picture: Getty

With the romantic day just around the corner, GiftsOnline4U.com analysed Office of National Statistics' list of baby names given to babies between 1996 and 2019 to find out how many of these names have been inspired by Valentine's Day.

Their research found that Valentina was the most popular Valentine's Day-inspired girl's name with 2024 babies holding the moniker.

They also found 1981 babies were named Romeo, making this the most popular romantic boy baby name.

Other names making appearances included Valentino for a boy, Desiree for girls and Amor for both genders.

Valentina and Romeo are among the popular baby names inspired by Valentine's Day
Valentina and Romeo are among the popular baby names inspired by Valentine's Day. Picture: Getty

If you want some more inspiration, Nannies Matter have also put together a list of Valentine's Day baby names that might make you fall in love.

  1. Aikomeans beloved child
  2. Cariad - Welsh word for 'love'
  3. Daryl - means 'dear one, beloved'
  4. Dewey - Welsh meaning 'beloved'
  5. Cupid - Latin meaning desired
  6. IfeAfrican meaning 'love'
  7. Liev - Yiddish word meaning 'heart'
  8. Oscar - Irish word meaning 'loving'
  9. Mila - Russian name meaning 'gracious dear'
  10. RudoAfrican name meaning 'love'

READ NOW: Princess Eugenie's baby name odds revealed, and Arthur is a favourite

More Parenting

See more More Parenting

A woman has been criticised over her choice of baby name

Woman furious with husband after he bans her from calling unborn daughter Juliette
Oliver and Olivia are two of the most popular baby names for February

These are the most popular baby names for children born in February, from Leo to Isla
A new study has looked at 'lost' baby names making a comeback (stock images)

The 'lost' baby names making a comeback - including Bee and Hilary
A woman has been left furious after her mother-in-law went behind her back

Mum furious after mother-in-law secretly pierces her baby's ears behind her back
Would you be ok naming your daughter after your husband's ex-wife?

Mum-to-be left stunned as husband wants to name daughter after dead ex-wife

Trending on Heart

My mum Tracy Beaker returns this Friday

How many episodes of My Mum Tracy Beaker are there?

TV & Movies

Michael Brunelli has transformed since his time on Married at First Sight Australia

Michael Brunelli looks totally different two years after Married at First Sight Australia

TV & Movies

A sculpture from Yorkshire created the statue six months ago

First look at £60,000 bronze Captain Sir Tom Moore statue revealed on This Morning

This Morning

Martha Kalifatidis appeared on Married at First Sight two years ago

Married at First Sight Australia's Martha Kalifatidis is unrecognisable two years after show

TV & Movies

Bling Empire's Andrew Gray is an actor

What films has Bling Empire's Andrew Gray been in and how much is he worth?

Netflix

it's unclear whether summer holidays will go ahead this year

Can summer holidays go ahead this year? Everything we know so far