The most popular Valentine's Day inspired baby names revealed, from Valentina to Cupid

Ever thought of naming your baby after the day of love? Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Looking to add a little love to your bundle of joy? Why not give them a Valentine's Day inspired name?

Every parents knows one of the hardest decisions they have to make in their lives is settling on a baby name.

While some people like traditional names, others think the more unique the better.

But if you love Valentine's Day and love in general, you might want to consider a baby name inspired by the annual day of love.

Settling on a baby name can be a very difficult decision. Picture: Getty

With the romantic day just around the corner, GiftsOnline4U.com analysed Office of National Statistics' list of baby names given to babies between 1996 and 2019 to find out how many of these names have been inspired by Valentine's Day.

Their research found that Valentina was the most popular Valentine's Day-inspired girl's name with 2024 babies holding the moniker.

They also found 1981 babies were named Romeo, making this the most popular romantic boy baby name.

Other names making appearances included Valentino for a boy, Desiree for girls and Amor for both genders.

Valentina and Romeo are among the popular baby names inspired by Valentine's Day. Picture: Getty

If you want some more inspiration, Nannies Matter have also put together a list of Valentine's Day baby names that might make you fall in love.

Aiko – means beloved child Cariad - Welsh word for 'love' Daryl - means 'dear one, beloved' Dewey - Welsh meaning 'beloved' Cupid - Latin meaning desired Ife – African meaning 'love' Liev - Yiddish word meaning 'heart' Oscar - Irish word meaning 'loving' Mila - Russian name meaning 'gracious dear' Rudo – African name meaning 'love'

