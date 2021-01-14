Woman furious after 'disrespectful' mum refuses to call her grandson by his real name

A new mum has said her mother refuses to use the right name for her son. Picture: Getty Images

By Naomi Bartram

The anonymous new mum called her son Samuel - but her mother isn't a fan...

A woman has been left furious after her mum said she hates her newborn son’s name and won’t use it.

The anonymous mum shared her story on Reddit, where she explained her parents had split when she was younger.

Their divorce was ‘messy’ and they still aren’t on good terms, with her dad moving on with someone new and her mum still harbouring some resentment.

So when the woman decided to call her son Samuel, after her dad’s late father, her mother was not happy.

She wrote: "I recently gave birth to my second baby boy, my partner and I decided on the name Samuel.

A woman has said her mum refuses to call her baby by his real name. Picture: Getty Images

"My partner loves the name and Samuel was my grandfather's name - on my dad's side.

"My mum and dad separated years ago and it was a MESSY break - which resulted in my mum and her mother-in-law (my nan) falling out massively.

"Since then my mum has always declared how much she hates my nan and grandad, despite them both now being deceased.

"When I told my mum my son's name, her face dropped and she said, ‘I won't be calling him that.’

"Out of pure anger and post-baby emotion, I replied if she won't be using his name she won't be seeing him.

"She believes I'm being disrespectful to her for choosing that name and refuses to use a shortened version because it's still ‘the same’.”

The mum then reached out for advice, as she added: "Am I being over-dramatic by being this annoyed? What would you do?"

Other users were quick to respond, as one wrote: "I would tell her to grow up and act like an adult because it’s not about her.”

Another wrote: "You’re not being over-dramatic at all, she’s being disrespectful to you.”

