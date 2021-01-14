Woman furious after 'disrespectful' mum refuses to call her grandson by his real name

14 January 2021, 11:13

A new mum has said her mother refuses to use the right name for her son
A new mum has said her mother refuses to use the right name for her son. Picture: Getty Images
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

The anonymous new mum called her son Samuel - but her mother isn't a fan...

A woman has been left furious after her mum said she hates her newborn son’s name and won’t use it.

The anonymous mum shared her story on Reddit, where she explained her parents had split when she was younger.

Their divorce was ‘messy’ and they still aren’t on good terms, with her dad moving on with someone new and her mum still harbouring some resentment.

So when the woman decided to call her son Samuel, after her dad’s late father, her mother was not happy.

She wrote: "I recently gave birth to my second baby boy, my partner and I decided on the name Samuel.

A woman has said her mum refuses to call her baby by his real name
A woman has said her mum refuses to call her baby by his real name. Picture: Getty Images

"My partner loves the name and Samuel was my grandfather's name - on my dad's side.

Read More: Former EastEnders star Kara Tointon gives birth to baby boy as she shares first photo

"My mum and dad separated years ago and it was a MESSY break - which resulted in my mum and her mother-in-law (my nan) falling out massively.

"Since then my mum has always declared how much she hates my nan and grandad, despite them both now being deceased.

"When I told my mum my son's name, her face dropped and she said, ‘I won't be calling him that.’

"Out of pure anger and post-baby emotion, I replied if she won't be using his name she won't be seeing him.

"She believes I'm being disrespectful to her for choosing that name and refuses to use a shortened version because it's still ‘the same’.”

The mum then reached out for advice, as she added: "Am I being over-dramatic by being this annoyed? What would you do?"

Other users were quick to respond, as one wrote: "I would tell her to grow up and act like an adult because it’s not about her.”

Another wrote: "You’re not being over-dramatic at all, she’s being disrespectful to you.”

Now Read: Boris Johnson says it's 'too early to say' whether schools will reopen after February half-term

More Parenting

See more More Parenting

A man has said children shouldn't be allowed to sit in trolleys

Man sparks debate after saying 'kids sitting in trolleys should be banned'
Food packages sent to children have been shared online

Free school meals supplier says it will refund costs after backlash over 'unacceptable' parcels

News

Get your kids into nature this lockdown with these fun activities

Eight fun nature activities you can do with the kids during lockdown
Find out the baby names expected to soar in popularity this year...

The baby names predicted to be big in 2021 - including Connell, Maeve and Diana
The dad has caused a stir on Reddit... (stock images)

Man tries to change his baby's birthday on birth certificate because he didn't want him to be born in 2020

Trending on Heart

Season two of Servant drops on Apple TV+ on 15 January

Servant star Rupert Grint found show's creepy reborn doll 'horrific' after becoming a dad

TV & Movies

Coronation Street fans are heartbroken over Peter Barlow's liver failure

Coronation Street spoilers: Is Peter Barlow leaving?

TV & Movies

Did Mark Wright just expose Olly?

Mark Wright 'exposes' Olly Murs as The Masked Singer's Robin: 'I think we've got him!'

TV & Movies

Stacey Solomon has hit back at her haters

Stacey Solomon hits back at nasty troll after she’s criticised for having children with three different dads

Celebrities

EastEnders' Kara Tointon has become a mum for the second time

Former EastEnders star Kara Tointon gives birth to baby boy as she shares first photo

TV & Movies

Holly Willoughby is wearing a dress from Rouje

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her red dress from Rouje and limited edition necklace

Celebrities