How parking in the wrong direction could land you with a £1,000 fine

9 March 2022, 18:20

Did you know that parking the wrong way around could land you with a huge fine?
Did you know that parking the wrong way around could land you with a huge fine? Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

As part of the Highway Code, drivers should not park in the opposite direction of traffic at certain times of the day and in certain places.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Parking in the wrong direction could land you with a fine of £1,000 or, in some circumstances, up to £2,500.

This rule is part of the Highway Code, however, many drivers are unaware at the risks of not following the regulations.

The rule applies to all unmarked parking on streets but does not apply to "recognised parking spaces".

It is based on safety and states that people must not park in the opposite direction of traffic flow at night.

The rule applies to all unmarked parking on streets but does not apply to 'recognised parking spaces'
The rule applies to all unmarked parking on streets but does not apply to 'recognised parking spaces'. Picture: Getty

Cars that are parked the correct way around are less likely to be missed by fellow motorists as the rear reflectors bounce off the travelling car's headlights.

The Highway Code rule reads: "You MUST NOT park on a road at night facing against the direction of the traffic flow unless in a recognised parking space. Laws CUR reg 101 & RVLR reg 24"

The fines for disobeying this rule can reach up to £1,000 and can even be raised to £2,500 for goods vehicles or passenger vehicles over eight seats.

Fines for disobeying this rule can go up to £2,500
Fines for disobeying this rule can go up to £2,500. Picture: Getty

Car scrapping comparison site scrapcarcomparison.com offered their expert advice on the rule, telling Wales Online: "Motors parked the correct way would be visible and illuminated by headlights bouncing off the rear reflectors.

“Rule 248 of the Highway Code states 'you must not park on a road at night facing against the direction of the traffic flow unless in a recognised parking space,' and not many motorists are aware of this."

They added: “We’ve dealt with cars that have been written-off due to a passing car crashing into them as they have partly stuck out from a parking space.”

Read more:

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Martin Lewis has shared some tips for keeping energy costs as low as possible for as long as possible

Martin Lewis urges people to do three things before energy rise on April 1
Which animal can you see in this optical illusion?

Which animal do you see? Optical illusion shows either a cat or moose
Celebrating Mother's Day on Heart

Share your Mother’s Day Message on Heart

A woman built an adjoining door to her ex-husband's house [STOCK IMAGE]

‘I live next door to my ex because it’s the best way to raise our daughter’
Holly Willoughby is wearing an outfit from the high street today

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her pink blouse from LK Bennett

Celebrities

Trending on Heart

Sue Radford has hit back at trolls who criticised her spending

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford hits back at trolls who criticise her spending

Celebrities

Three Married at First Sight Australia brides tried to leave the show

Married at First Sight Australia: The dramatic moment THREE brides tried to quit the show

TV & Movies

Jessie Wallace has revealed she has become a grandma

EastEnders' Jessie Wallace becomes a grandma at 50 as she shares sweet photo

TV & Movies

Eddie Boxshall has shared a message about Denise Van Outen

Denise Van Outen’s ex Eddie praises her in emotional post after shock split

Celebrities

Do you have what it takes to be on Gogglebox?

Gogglebox is looking for 'funny families' in northern England - here's how to apply

TV & Movies

Carolina Santos and Daniel Holmes were caught up in a cheating scandal on MAFS

Married At First Sight Australia's Carolina Santos and Daniel Holmes in shock ‘cheating’ scandal

TV & Movies

Mille shared a picture of her partner on Instagram

Millie Radford shares first glimpse of newborn baby's dad

Celebrities

The Dancing On Ice final has been rescheduled

Dancing on Ice final forced off air next weekend

Dancing On Ice 2022

Amanda and Ashley sat down for a candid International Women's Day chat

Amanda Holden and Ashley Roberts discuss scrutiny of their outfits in International Women's Day chat
Tuppence Middleton is starring as Fi in Our House

Inside Tuppence Middleton's life away from Our House

TV & Movies

Laura Whitmore hosts new Global podcast Hear Her Voice

Hear Her Voice: Laura Whitmore hosts brand-new podcast celebrating women in music

Celebrities

Emmerdale fans are wondering who plays Rhona’s mum Mary

Emmerdale fans recognise Rhona’s mum Mary Goskirk from EastEnders

TV & Movies

Bradley Walsh was criticised on The Chase

The Chase viewers fume as Bradley Walsh refuses to accept ‘correct’ answer

TV & Movies

Katie Price fans were in tears last night

Katie Price fans in tears as ‘brave’ son Harvey moves out of family home

TV & Movies

Our House is said to be based on a true story

Inside the true story of property fraud behind ITV drama Our House

TV & Movies