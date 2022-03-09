How parking in the wrong direction could land you with a £1,000 fine
9 March 2022, 18:20
As part of the Highway Code, drivers should not park in the opposite direction of traffic at certain times of the day and in certain places.
Parking in the wrong direction could land you with a fine of £1,000 or, in some circumstances, up to £2,500.
This rule is part of the Highway Code, however, many drivers are unaware at the risks of not following the regulations.
The rule applies to all unmarked parking on streets but does not apply to "recognised parking spaces".
It is based on safety and states that people must not park in the opposite direction of traffic flow at night.
Cars that are parked the correct way around are less likely to be missed by fellow motorists as the rear reflectors bounce off the travelling car's headlights.
The Highway Code rule reads: "You MUST NOT park on a road at night facing against the direction of the traffic flow unless in a recognised parking space. Laws CUR reg 101 & RVLR reg 24"
The fines for disobeying this rule can reach up to £1,000 and can even be raised to £2,500 for goods vehicles or passenger vehicles over eight seats.
Car scrapping comparison site scrapcarcomparison.com offered their expert advice on the rule, telling Wales Online: "Motors parked the correct way would be visible and illuminated by headlights bouncing off the rear reflectors.
“Rule 248 of the Highway Code states 'you must not park on a road at night facing against the direction of the traffic flow unless in a recognised parking space,' and not many motorists are aware of this."
They added: “We’ve dealt with cars that have been written-off due to a passing car crashing into them as they have partly stuck out from a parking space.”
