Abandoned Ukrainian dogs looking for new homes in the UK

18 March 2022, 15:31

The charity are bringing abandoned dogs across to the UK to re-home
The charity are bringing abandoned dogs across to the UK to re-home. Picture: Instagram/ Paw Help Rescue and Adopt UK
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

This charity are working to re-home dogs left by their owners as they flee the Ukraine amid the invasion.

Abandoned dogs from the Ukraine are looking for their new forever homes in the UK.

This comes after Russia's invasion of the country forced many Ukrainians to leave their beloved canines behind in order to evacuate.

Animal charity Paw Help Rescue and Adopt UK are currently focusing their efforts on getting these dogs, as well as strays, re-homed in the UK.

Some people have not been able to bring their dogs across the boarder
Some people have not been able to bring their dogs across the boarder. Picture: Getty

Head of the charity, Elina Olifaruk, explained that these pet owners do not want to leave their dogs and are "heartbroken" by the parting.

Elina told the BBC: “Families are scared they won’t be let through the borders with them.

"They cry and they are heartbroken, but they leave them and ask us to help.”

And that's exactly what the team at Paw Help Rescue and Adopt UK are trying to do.

With around 3million people currently fleeing their homes in the Ukraine, thew charity have set up a petition that urges the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) to waive all requirements for dogs coming into the UK from the Ukraine.

This is because the factories which process these tests, such as rabies, are currently closed due to the invasion.

Meanwhile, Paw Help Rescue and Adopt UK are expecting 25 dogs to arrive in the UK this weekend, all looking for permanent homes.

One of the dogs travelling here on Sunday is Tomik, a small sized dog around the two/three-year-old mark.

The team write about him: "Tomik doesn’t need a wide description. It’s enough to look at his face to understand what a sweet heart he is.

"He is just adorable: loves humans, very friendly, cuddly and affectionate, adores kids, gentle and cute, playful but never annoying, very good with other dogs and cats. Housetrained."

Also looking for a new home is Reddy, who arrived from Ukraine last week, and is desperately looking for a loving family to call her own.

On the Paw Help Rescue and Adopt UK Instagram page, they write about this gorgeous dog: "Reddy has a beautiful and good-nature, she loves people and very oriented to them.

"Reddy has a great and cheerful personality, is friendly to the other dogs. She loves to play, to walk and to cuddle near humans. Good with kids. Not tested for cats.

"Reddy is looking forward to meeting her future loving family and is ready to love them loyally all her life."

For more information, visit the charity's Facebook page or the Instagram page.

