Stray puppy keeps trying stealing purple unicorn teddy from the same shop

A stray dog has been taking a purple unicorn teddy. Picture: Duplin County Animal Services

By Heart reporter

A stray dog fell in love with purple unicorn toy and tried to steal it five times from the same shop.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

A stray puppy had his heart set on a stuffed purple teddy and kept trying to steal it.

One-year-old Sisu walked into a Dollar General store in North Carolina more than five times to get his paws on the cute teddy.

Picking it up in his teeth, the dog would then make a beeline for the door, but was caught every time and sent on his way.

In fact, the shop owners even ended up calling animal control on him to keep him out of their shop.

Sisu kept trying to steal a purple unicorn. Picture: Duplin County Animal Services

Duplin County Animal Services wrote on Facebook at the time: “This is what happens when you break into the dollar general consistently to steal the purple unicorn that you layed claim to but then get animal control called to lock you up for your B & E (breaking and entering) and larceny,”

Lucky for adorable pup Sisu, the responding officer was so touched by his love for the purple unicorn that he decided to buy it for him.

The teddy then accompanied Sisu to an animal shelter in North Carolina.

Little Sisu was later enrolled in training classes where he learnt how to play with other dogs.

Sisu has now been adopted. Picture: Duplin County Animal Services

Unfortunately, the purple unicorn was accidentally destroyed when Sisu got scared during a storm.

A spokesperson said: "The original purple unicorn didn't make it through last week's thunderstorms. Sisu got nervous, it was sacrificed in the line of duty.

"We looked for a replacement unicorn at 13 different stores, but none carried them. Fear not, his new unicorn is arriving via mail. Meanwhile, Sisu has found enjoyment with some of the other toys at the rescue."

After spending five months at the rescue, Susi was moved into a foster home where he could continue his training.

He then found his happy ending when he was adopted.

HAS AN ADOPTER AND A RESCUE Sisu Male Stray 1 yrs old 67.1 lbs Hw(-) -DONATIONS TO HELP WITH A LARGER FACILITY TO HELP... Posted by Duplin County Animal Services on Tuesday, March 23, 2021

The Duplin County Animal Services announced the heart-warming news in a Facebook post.

In one picture, Sisu can be seen sitting with his new favourite purple unicorn, with the caption reading: “SISU HAS AN ADOPTER AND A RESCUE!”

Commenting on the post, one person wrote: “What a sweet (and persistent!) dog! Obviously, that purple unicorn really meant something special to him. Kudos from California to the animal control officer with the big heart. You rock!”

Someone else said: “So happy Sisu has a family he looks so loveable. How about that officer that bought that Unicorn for him kudos to him or her and many thanks for helping him find his forever home. What a beautiful story.”