Laya the one-year-old puppy named UK's naughtiest pet
11 March 2022, 15:52
A competition to find the UK's naughtiest pet has found a winner.
As a nation of pet-lovers, we know all too well that while our beloved dogs and cats bring happiness to our lives, they can also be a handful.
Whether your socks always go missing or you're regularly woken in the night by paws, you'll know that you have to take the good with the bad.
With that said, there are some extreme circumstances when we find our pets just can't seem to stay out of trouble.
And if you think your pet is a handful, you might want to take a browse through these (not so) good boys and girls as the UK's naughtiest pet is named.
The winner was found through a competition conducted by contents insurance providers, SO-SURE, who set out to find the most mischievous fur-monster across the nation.
Following a total of 150 hilarious entries, they finally decided on a winner; Laya the one-year-old mixed breed puppy.
Laya, from Haverfordwest, is known in her family home for destroying cushions, duvets and apparently around 20 pairs of shoes.
See the runners-up here:
2) Evie the one-year-old Labradoodle
3) Daisy the 13-year-old Labrador
4) Lightening the three-year-old Greyhound
5) Gwynnie the one-year-old Miniature Dachshund
6) Orion and Cleo the 12-week-old kittens
7) Shelby the 12-week-old Sproodle
8) Buster the six-year-old Bulldog
9) Leo the Red Fox Labrador
10) Derek the Dachshund
