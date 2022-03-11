Laya the one-year-old puppy named UK's naughtiest pet

11 March 2022, 15:52

Laya has been named the UK's naughtiest pet
Laya has been named the UK's naughtiest pet. Picture: PH
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

A competition to find the UK's naughtiest pet has found a winner.

As a nation of pet-lovers, we know all too well that while our beloved dogs and cats bring happiness to our lives, they can also be a handful.

Whether your socks always go missing or you're regularly woken in the night by paws, you'll know that you have to take the good with the bad.

With that said, there are some extreme circumstances when we find our pets just can't seem to stay out of trouble.

And if you think your pet is a handful, you might want to take a browse through these (not so) good boys and girls as the UK's naughtiest pet is named.

Laya came in at number one!
Laya came in at number one! Picture: PH

The winner was found through a competition conducted by contents insurance providers, SO-SURE, who set out to find the most mischievous fur-monster across the nation.

Following a total of 150 hilarious entries, they finally decided on a winner; Laya the one-year-old mixed breed puppy.

Laya, from Haverfordwest, is known in her family home for destroying cushions, duvets and apparently around 20 pairs of shoes.

See the runners-up here:

2) Evie the one-year-old Labradoodle

Evie managed to chew through her family's football net
Evie managed to chew through her family's football net. Picture: PH

3) Daisy the 13-year-old Labrador

Daisy looks very guilty!
Daisy looks very guilty! Picture: PH

4) Lightening the three-year-old Greyhound

Lightening won't have a bed left at this rate!
Lightening won't have a bed left at this rate! Picture: PH

5) Gwynnie the one-year-old Miniature Dachshund

Gwynnie looks so proud of her work after dismantling that pillow
Gwynnie looks so proud of her work after dismantling that pillow. Picture: PH

6) Orion and Cleo the 12-week-old kittens

Orion and Cleo are so curious!
Orion and Cleo are so curious! Picture: PH

7) Shelby the 12-week-old Sproodle

How could you stay mad at Shelby?
How could you stay mad at Shelby? Picture: PH

8) Buster the six-year-old Bulldog

Buster looks upset with his own actions!
Buster looks upset with his own actions! Picture: PH

9) Leo the Red Fox Labrador

We think Leo is hiding from the consequences of his own actions
We think Leo is hiding from the consequences of his own actions. Picture: PH

10) Derek the Dachshund

Destroying shoes is hard work for Derek
Destroying shoes is hard work for Derek. Picture: PH

