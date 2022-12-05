Plane passenger woke up to child drawing on her white socks

A woman has revealed a child drew on her socks. Picture: Instagram/Getty Images

By Naomi Bartram

A woman has shared how she discovered child drawing on her white socks during her flight.

A plane passenger has gone viral after they fell asleep during a flight only to find a child had drawn on their socks.

Shared on Instagram accounts ‘Passenger Shaming’ and ‘Life’s A Trip with SK,’ the clip sees an anonymous woman’s sock covered in scribbles.

Originally shared by travel blogger Julie Valentine, she directed her camera towards her white socks which were leaning in between the side of the plane and the side of a passenger’s seat in front of her.

They had purple and blue lines all over them where a child had used them as paper, with the clip ending with a close up of her foot.

Julia wrote in the text over her video: “I woke up to some random kid drawing on my white socks.”

Unsurprisingly, the post has now got more than 16,900 likes and has sparked a debate online.

One person commented: “So wait…they’re feet were up in the space of the seat in front and a kid colored on them? Hah. Good on that kid.”

Someone else said: “Your feet were in their space, it became their paper.”

A third person said: “Only yourself to blame. If your feet are somewhere they can be ‘drawn on’ then they are in the wrong place.”

An airplane passenger awoke to see a child drawing on her sock. Picture: Alamy

While a fourth added: “On the one hand, please tell your kids not to draw on people’s socks, on the other hand, please tell your adult friend to stop putting his feet in other people’s space.”

Others were more offended that she’d decided to take her shoes off, with another writing: “Keep your socks inside of your shoes.”

Someone else said: “This is public transportation, not your personal spa day.”

In the caption of the post, the account wrote: “IF they are clean, don’t smell, and stay in your own space and not propped on various parts of the aircraft.

“If you’ve ever flown first or business class you’ve probably been given a pair of socks or slippers, so it’s definitely a thing.”

They added: “Never ever ever everrrrrr go to the lavatory without wearing shoes, because the liquid on the floor is NOT WATER.”

