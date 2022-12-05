Plane passenger woke up to child drawing on her white socks

5 December 2022, 09:38

A woman has revealed a child drew on her socks
A woman has revealed a child drew on her socks. Picture: Instagram/Getty Images
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

A woman has shared how she discovered child drawing on her white socks during her flight.

A plane passenger has gone viral after they fell asleep during a flight only to find a child had drawn on their socks.

Shared on Instagram accounts ‘Passenger Shaming’ and ‘Life’s A Trip with SK,’ the clip sees an anonymous woman’s sock covered in scribbles.

Originally shared by travel blogger Julie Valentine, she directed her camera towards her white socks which were leaning in between the side of the plane and the side of a passenger’s seat in front of her.

They had purple and blue lines all over them where a child had used them as paper, with the clip ending with a close up of her foot.

Julia wrote in the text over her video: “I woke up to some random kid drawing on my white socks.”

Unsurprisingly, the post has now got more than 16,900 likes and has sparked a debate online.

One person commented: “So wait…they’re feet were up in the space of the seat in front and a kid colored on them? Hah. Good on that kid.”

Someone else said: “Your feet were in their space, it became their paper.”

A third person said: “Only yourself to blame. If your feet are somewhere they can be ‘drawn on’ then they are in the wrong place.”

An airplane passenger awoke to see a child drawing on her sock
An airplane passenger awoke to see a child drawing on her sock. Picture: Alamy

While a fourth added: “On the one hand, please tell your kids not to draw on people’s socks, on the other hand, please tell your adult friend to stop putting his feet in other people’s space.”

Others were more offended that she’d decided to take her shoes off, with another writing: “Keep your socks inside of your shoes.”

Someone else said: “This is public transportation, not your personal spa day.”

In the caption of the post, the account wrote: “IF they are clean, don’t smell, and stay in your own space and not propped on various parts of the aircraft.

“If you’ve ever flown first or business class you’ve probably been given a pair of socks or slippers, so it’s definitely a thing.”

They added: “Never ever ever everrrrrr go to the lavatory without wearing shoes, because the liquid on the floor is NOT WATER.”

Read more

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Sam's airport scene in Love Actually was almost very different

Resurfaced deleted scene from Love Actually shows Sam turning into a gymnast

Christmas

Olaf was almost cut from Disney's Frozen

Frozen director admits she wanted to axe Olaf from the film

How to get Holly Willoughby's gold fringe skirt

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her gold sequin fringe skirt

Celebrities

Snow is heading for the UK very soon

UK weather: Met Office forecasts first snow to hit Britain as exact dates revealed

News

Home Alone has beaten Elf to the number one spot!

Home Alone is officially the UK's favourite Christmas film, research finds

Christmas

Trending on Heart

Samantha Womack has opened up about her cancer diagnosis

EastEnders' Samantha Womack is cancer free five months after diagnosis

Celebrities

Peter Kay is back doing stand up

Peter Kay breaks down in tears during first stand-up tour in 12 years

Celebrities

Amanda Barrie has been an actress for decades

Inside Coronation Street star Amanda Barrie's life 20 years after leaving soap

TV & Movies

The BBC bids a final farewell to the soap stalwart.

First look at EastEnders legend Dot Cotton's funeral as cast film emotional episode

TV & Movies

The woman was left astounded at the cost of two bags of pix and mix

Mum shocked after being charged £47 for two bags of pick and mix at Winter Wonderland

Christmas

All the best gift ideas for your partner this Christmas!

Christmas gift guide 2022: What to buy your partner this Christmas

Shopping

Love Island Australia season 4 was filmed earlier this year

When was Love Island Australia 2022 filmed?

TV & Movies

Holly Willoughby was late to This Morning today

Why is Holly Willoughby late to This Morning today?

This Morning

Matt Hancock came third on I'm A Celebrity 2022

Matt Hancock will have to declare how much he got paid for I'm A Celebrity

I'm A Celebrity 2022

Love Island's Jessica Losurdo is popular on the show

Love Island Australia 2022 cast: Who is Jessica Losurdo and where is she now?

TV & Movies

Sophie Monk is presenting Love Island Australia again

Who is Love Island Australia presenter Sophie Monk and how old is she?

TV & Movies

Here's where the I'm A Celebrity campmates stay after the show

Where do the I'm A Celebrity stars stay after they leave the jungle?

I'm A Celebrity 2022

Martin Lewis has revealed how much it costs to keep your Christmas lights on

Martin Lewis reveals it costs just 18p to keep Christmas lights on

Boy George has admitted he threatened to leave I'm A Celebrity

I’m A Celebrity’s Boy George admits he threatened to quit show in unaired drama

I'm A Celebrity 2022

Miriam Margoyles shocked This Morning viewers

Holly Willoughby horrified as Miriam Margolyes swears during This Morning appearance

This Morning