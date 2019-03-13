Playing music loudly in your car could soon result in a £100 fine

People who drive with loud music could soon be fined. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Do you like listening to your music loud in the car? You could soon be expected to pay a £100 fine.

In a new crackdown, drivers who listen to their music loud could be expected to pay a fine.

This comes following a clampdown of anti-social behaviour in Bradford.

In the Bradford area of the UK, people playing music too loudly will be given a Public Space Protection Order (PSPO).

This could also be given out for revving an engine too loudly, shouting obscenities as well as harassing from a moving vehicle.

This comes after a public consultation in Bradford found 70 per cent of residents felt unsafe of the roads.

Among the reasons behind the results was loud music coming from vehicles.

Mark Burns-Williamson, West Yorkshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner said: “[This is] a move which I believe will help to tackle a number of anti-social behaviour and road safety related issues.

“Road safety is clearly a significant area of interest in Bradford and for many communities across the county and remains a key focus in my Police and Crime Plan.”

He added: “The PSPO will complement the significant work already undertaken by West Yorkshire Police, the Council and other partners in the District such as Operation Steerside which targets wider road safety offences and behaviour.”

Police still do not have the authority to pull a driver over for listening to loud music.

However, they can penalise motorists if the loud music appears to be distracting to the driver.