Why sharing a towel with your partner could mean you’re sharing poo particles

Drop the towel and step away, slowly.

By Alice Dear

There’s nothing like finding out you’re smearing your partner’s poo particles on your face to kill the mood, but, anyway, here we are.

While you might think it’s cute you share everything with your significant other, research suggests towels is not something you should be offering out gladly.

Research from Drench has revealed there is a chance you are sharing faecal bacteria with your partner by sharing towels.

The study found that 90 per cent of towels are contaminated with faecal bacteria.

Of these, 56 per cent of romantic partners spread faecal bacteria when they share towels.

OF THESE, 14 per cent of the towels looked into carried E.Coli.

In other words, keep your towel to yourself and wash it regularly.

This is even more important to ensure when you think about how much of a breeding ground a bathroom can be for bacteria.

Hanging your damp towel up in a damp room can mean bacteria grows and spreads quicker, with ringworm and staph infections also being at risk of transferring via towels.

