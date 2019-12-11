Rid your vacuum cleaner of hair with this 59p hack

The blogger has shared the handy hack to Instagram (stock images/Instagram). Picture: Getty/Instagram

A woman has shared a handy hack to ridding vacuum cleaners of hair and leaving them looking clean and good as new.

A blogger has shared a hack to ridding your vacuum cleaner of hair - and it will only cost 59p.

Anyone with long hair will know the struggle of the roller part of the cleaner getting clogged up, which has a detrimental affect on the efficiency of the cleaner.

The handy hack only needs a 59p product from Home Bargains. Picture: Instagram

But there's a very simple remedy to combat this, and it was shared by a cleaning Instagram account Mrs D's Cleaning Reviews (real name Kelly).

She says that, while there are a number of products on the market specifically aimed at ridding cleaners of hair, these can often be expensive.

Kelly adds that she uses a stitch picker - a product designed for tailors - that she bought from Home Bargains for just 59p.

Sharing a series of videos of the hacks, Kelly wrote: "The stitch picker glides through the tangled hair so easy, and it’s the only thing I will use to remove the hair from my vacuum roller."

The hack could be the answer to clogged up vacuum cleaners (stock image). Picture: Getty

The post has racked up a number of comments and likes from her 28,000 followers, with one writing: "This is genius. I have so many of these little tools in my sewing kit and long hair is the bain of my life."

Another added: "Such a clever tip. Would never have thought of this."

You can follow Mrs D's Cleaning Reviews on Instagram here.