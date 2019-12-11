Rid your vacuum cleaner of hair with this 59p hack

11 December 2019, 12:00 | Updated: 11 December 2019, 13:57

The blogger has shared the handy hack to Instagram (stock images/Instagram)
A woman has shared a handy hack to ridding vacuum cleaners of hair and leaving them looking clean and good as new.

A blogger has shared a hack to ridding your vacuum cleaner of hair - and it will only cost 59p.

Read more: Parents are obsessed with this mum’s Christmas hack to stop children having tantrums over toys

Anyone with long hair will know the struggle of the roller part of the cleaner getting clogged up, which has a detrimental affect on the efficiency of the cleaner.

The handy hack only needs a 59p product from Home Bargains
But there's a very simple remedy to combat this, and it was shared by a cleaning Instagram account Mrs D's Cleaning Reviews (real name Kelly).

She says that, while there are a number of products on the market specifically aimed at ridding cleaners of hair, these can often be expensive.

Read more: Woman puts £5.99 orange spice sticks in radiators in genius hack that makes her whole house smell festive

Kelly adds that she uses a stitch picker - a product designed for tailors - that she bought from Home Bargains for just 59p.

Sharing a series of videos of the hacks, Kelly wrote: "The stitch picker glides through the tangled hair so easy, and it’s the only thing I will use to remove the hair from my vacuum roller."

The hack could be the answer to clogged up vacuum cleaners (stock image)
The post has racked up a number of comments and likes from her 28,000 followers, with one writing: "This is genius. I have so many of these little tools in my sewing kit and long hair is the bain of my life."

Read more: Woman's crafty hack to defrost car windscreen hailed a 'game changer'

Another added: "Such a clever tip. Would never have thought of this."

You can follow Mrs D's Cleaning Reviews on Instagram here.

