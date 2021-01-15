Poundland brings back £1 engagement rings in time for Valentine’s Day

Poundland is back with it's £1 engagement rings. Picture: Facebook/Poundland

Shoppers are divided over Poundland's £1 engagement ring range.

There’s good news for anyone planning to propose over the next few months, because Poundland has reportedly brought back it’s engagement ring range.

The 'stand-by' engagement rings proved to be very popular back in 2019 when they launched in time for Valentine's Day.

A picture of someone holding the rings was recently posted on the Facebook group 'Money Saver Online' with the caption: "Engagement Rings now back at Poundland!"

And it looks like the nation is totally divided over the affordable jewellery, with the post attracting more than 1,000 comments.

One person said: “That’s all some people can afford! It’s a token and doesn’t have to cost the earth.”

Another wrote: "Personally I wouldn't care, it's the thought that counts! Yes it may turn your finger green but love doesn't come in material things!"

While a third added: "I think these are a fab idea if you know your partner would like to choose the ring, OR if you aren't sure on her ring size, that can all be done when you're choosing the real ring together OR if you plan to do it abroad etc and don't want to risk losing the expensive one along the journey."

But some people aren’t so keen, with one user commenting: "The answer would be no,” and someone else agreeing: "Probably the type of ring that turns your finger green."

Poundland's £1 'Bling Ring' range was launched in 2019. Picture: Poundland

Poundland’s Bling Ring range is described as a placeholder ring - which is used as a stand-in so your partner can pick their own engagement ring at a later date.

The £1 rings also come in a variety of styles and sizes so customers can pick the perfect one for their other half.

While one has a silver band and blue stone, another has a gold band with a small diamond-style gem in it.

We’re expecting the rings to fly off the shelves, as according to Poundland more than 20,000 were sold in one week when they were launched back in 2019.

