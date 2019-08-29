PPI deadline is TODAY: Here's how to claim back money and contact your provider

In order to complain about mis-sold PPI, you need to contact Financial Ombudsman Service before 11.59PM on 29th August 2019. Picture: Getty

People literally have HOURS left to claim their refunds for mis-sold PPI.

By Alice Dear

Over the last 30 years, it’s thought 60 million Payment Protection Insurance polices were sold across the UK.

Claiming your PPI back has the potential of filling your bank with thousands of pounds.

Since 2011, £35 million has been returned to people with mis-sold PPI across Britain, according to Watchdog.

You could be owed money, and there are only hours left for you to claim now – however, the process is simple and can be done now.

Complaints can be made on the phone, in-branch or via post

So, how do I claim PPI?

In order to complain about mis-sold PPI, you need to contact Financial Ombudsman Service before 11.59PM on 29th August 2019.

Complaints can be made on the phone, in-branch or via post.

It’s important to note that if you can complaining by post, you need to have evidence your letter reached the Financial Ombudsman Service before the deadline for it to be valid.

With only hours left before the deadline, it’s also important to note that phone lines may be booked up, so make sure you claim as soon as possible.

With only hours left before the deadline, it’s also important to note that phone lines may be booked up. Picture: Getty

If you are unsure whether or not you took out PPI, you will need to turn to documents provided when you took took out a mortgage, loan or credit card.

Check the terms and conditions in these documents, which will clearly show you whether or not you were sold PPI.

PPI has been called different things over the years; credit insurance, credit protection, loan care, payment cover, protection plan, Accident, sickness and unemployment insurance (ASU), account cover, loan insurance, loan protection, loan repayment insurance and Mortgage payment protection insurance (MPPI) – check for mention of these in the T&Cs.