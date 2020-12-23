Pregnant woman 'freaked out' after pal tries to get tattoo tribute of her unborn baby

A woman is annoyed that her friend wants to tattoo her baby's name. Picture: Getty Images

A woman has asked whether it's unreasonable to ask her friend not to get a tattoo of her baby's name.

An expectant mum has accused her best friend of ‘overstepping boundaries’ after she insisted on getting a tattoo tribute to her unborn baby.

Taking to Reddit, the woman explained that her child isn’t due for a few months, but her pal wants to get the name of the baby tattooed on her.

She said: "My friend just told me she wants to tattoo the name of my unborn child.

“When i asked her why she wants that tattoo, she told me it would be fun and we never got around to get a tattoo together so she wants to do this instead.”

The anonymous woman doesn't want her friend to get a tattoo of her baby's name. Picture: Getty Images

The anonymous user expressed that she felt ‘uncomfortable’ with the idea, and tried to suggest a tattoo of a symbol with the first letter of the name instead.

Read More: Groom's affair exposed by pregnant mistress crashing reception in a veil

“She told me that i shouldn’t worry because she hasn’t finalised the idea and is still saving up for it,” the new mum added.

The woman went on to say that she knows ‘it’s her body so her choice’, but argued: “It freaks me out and angers my partner.”

She explained that the baby will be named after her dad who passed away two years ago, adding: "I feel like my unborn child is already being claimed".

Other Reddit users were quick to share their opinions, with many insisting she should tell the truth.

One wrote: "You're right about her body her choice. You can't stop her.

"But that's really creepy. It's your child. She has no relationship with your child. Your child isn't even born yet.

"Tell her you think it's disrespectful to your bond with your own child and that she's overstepping boundaries."

Another suggested: “Definitely let them know that makes you uncomfortable.

“Maybe even lie and say you changed the name because of it, they can get some other random name tattooed on them”.

While a third wrote: “It makes you uncomfortable. Tell her.

“It's your child, who you plan to name after your father. Seems a little weird that your friend would just walk around with that name on her.

“Since she hasn't finalised anything yet, tell her no now. So she can move onto other ideas and make a decision that wouldn't create conflict.”

Now Read: Parents divided as teacher asks for £150 designer shoes for Christmas