Pub owner devastated as families 'trashed venue and left without paying' £330 bill

A pub in Nottingham is looking for two families who 'trashed' their venue. Picture: The White Horse Inn/Google

The customers reportedly ordered tomahawk steaks, cocktails and vodka, before leaving without paying the hefty bill.

A pub owner has claimed two families left his venue in a filthy state, without paying their bill.

Bosses at the White Horse Inn on Barnby Moor, in East Retford, said the four adults and their children arrived at the restaurant at around 7.30pm.

In a post on their official Instagram page, the owners said they were ‘intimidating’ to the staff.

White Horse Inn shared a photo of the inside of their pub. Picture: Instagram

They went on to order tomahawk steaks, cocktails, vodka and drinks for their four children, totalling around £330.

However, the families then left without paying at around 9pm.

The incident has been reported to Nottinghamshire police, with Inspector Hayley Crawford saying: “We are pursuing lines of enquiry following a report that a group of people had attended The White Horse Inn in Barnby Moor, eaten a meal and left without paying.

“Officers are making enquiries after the incident was reported to us at around 9pm yesterday.

White Horse Inn on Barnby Moor. Picture: Google Maps

“To help us with our investigation we are urging anyone with information to please get in touch with us.”

A spokesperson has said the business has already been hit hard by the Covid lockdowns, and this has made things worse.

Speaking to Nottinghamshire Live, he said: "We started the business in 2019, just before Covid hit, and so obviously it is a difficult time.

"The price of everything is going up massively. We have got wholesale beer increases of nearly 15p a pint this year to deal with.

"We are going to try to soak that all up, and we will try and fight all of that and then people are going to do that. It is not very helpful."

He went on to say that the pub owner has never witnessed ‘anything like it’, while members of staff were left ‘upset’ by the incident.