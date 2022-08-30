Boy with dwarfism, 11, walks red carpet after overcoming horrific bullying

30 August 2022, 12:27

Quaden Bayles looked dapper in a Calvin Klein suit for the premiere
Quaden Bayles looked dapper in a Calvin Klein suit for the premiere. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Quaden Bayles walked the red carpet on Sunday evening after landing his first film role.

A boy with dwarfism, who was horrifically bullied by children at his school, walked his first red carpet event over the weekend.

Quaden Bayles, 11, was attending the premiere in Sydney for George Miller's film Three Thousand Years of Longing starring Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton.

The young boy is an extra in this film and also been cast in George Miller's upcoming movie Furiosa which is a prequel to his 2015 film Mad Max: Fury Road.

Acting is a new passion for Quaden, and could even become a career as he said on the red carpet: "I love acting, I want to do heaps."

Quaden Bayles has been cast in two of George Miller's films and is now looking at pursuing a career in acting
Quaden Bayles has been cast in two of George Miller's films and is now looking at pursuing a career in acting. Picture: Getty

All of this comes after Quaden went viral back in February 2020 when his mother, Yarraka Bayles, posted a video of her son crying and begging for bullies to leave him alone.

In the distressing video, he is inconsolable as his mum explains: "I just picked my son up from school, witnessed a bullying episode, rang the principal and I want people to know this is the effect bullying has. This is what bullying does."

Quaden Bayles has a type of dwarfism known as achondroplasia and was horrifically bullied by kids at school
Quaden Bayles has a type of dwarfism known as achondroplasia and was horrifically bullied by kids at school. Picture: Getty

Following the release of the clip onto the Internet, Quaden, who has a type of dwarfism known as achondroplasia, received messages of love and support from across the world.

Hugh Jackman even got in contact with him, sharing a video on Twitter at the time where he said: "Quaden, you are stronger than you know, mate. And no matter what, you've got a friend in me."

Quaden's mother posted a video of her son in tears back in February 2020 to show people what bullying can do to children
Quaden's mother posted a video of her son in tears back in February 2020 to show people what bullying can do to children. Picture: Getty

George Miller also saw the video, which lead to him reaching out to Quaden and offering a part in Three Thousand Years of Longing.

"Like everyone else, I saw the footage that his mother Yarraka put up. I was incredibly moved by it", he told NITV News: "And I thought, if one good thing can happen out of bullying... and we offered him a little part in the movie. He's wonderful to work with."

Speaking on the red carpet, Quaden told reporters: "I love acting, I want to do heaps.

"I can't believe I'm in Mad Max. I never knew what it was, my brother was the one who showed me what it was and it blew my eyes. I was like 'wow that's crazy', and I love working with George Miller."

He added: "It's a really great job for me because of what I've been through."

