Test your general knowledge with our fun end of year Christmas quiz

Have a go at our quiz on your own, or use it to test loved ones at your next Zoom get together. Picture: Getty

This year has been a real rollercoaster, but how much do you remember from 2020? We've compiled 30 fun questions covering 2020 and Christmas general knowledge. You'll find the answers at the bottom of the page. Good luck!

Pop culture 2020 — ROUND 1

1. Where did Katie Price break both her feet?

2. Which rappers' feud did Peter Andre try to break up in January?

3. We were shocked by the 'randy' Nanna’s on This Morning. Where is her toyboy husband Mohammed from?

4. Which Loose Woman released a book of snack recipes and craft ideas?

5. The day before lockdown 1 in March, there were huge queues outside McDonald’s Drive-Thru. How long were they?

6. A woman went viral after turning herself in to which vegetable during a Zoom meeting?

7. How did Kim Kardashian describe her 40th birthday party on a private island?

8. Which couple were axed from Strictly Come Dancing after one of them caught coronavirus?

9. Which Chaser split from his wife this year?

10. Which high street store was selling ouija boards for £1?

2020 has been very odd - how much of it do you remember? Picture: Getty

General Christmas questions - ROUND 2

1. When Ross can't find a Santa outfit in time for Christmas in Friends, what does he dress up as instead to impress his son Ben?

2. Who proposes to who in the 2008 Gavin And Stacey Christmas special?

3. Which British monarch delivered the first ever Christmas message?

4. Which Doctor made his debut in the show's 2005 festive special called The Christmas Invasion?

5. In Mean Girls, what song do The Plastics perform a risqué routine to in front of their school?

6. In Will Ferrell's Elf, what's the first rule in the Code of The Elves?

7. According to the folklore of Austria and other Germanic countries, what horned figure punishes naughty children at Christmastime?

8. How old is Kevin McCallister in Home Alone?

9. In Harry Potter and the Philsopher's Stone, what do the Dursleys give Harry for Christmas?

10. What comes next in Wham's Last Christmas: "Once bitten and twice shy, I keep my distance..."

General Christmas questions - ROUND 3

1. The Grinch attempts to steal Christmas from which unsuspecting town?

2. In the song “Frosty the Snowman,” what made Frosty come to life?

3. Name the four ghosts who show up in A Christmas Carol?

4. In “The Muppet Christmas Carol,” who played Scrooge?

5. If you’re born on Christmas day, what’s your star sign?

6. At what time is the Queen’s speech?

7. What is the opening line to Shakin' Stevens' 'Merry Christmas Everyone’?

8. There are 365 days in a year. What number day is Christmas Day?

9. Because of the time difference, do the people of Australia get to celebrate Christmas Day before we do in the UK, or after us?

10. What traditional Christmas decoration is actually a parasitic plant?

ANSWERS

ROUND 1

1. Turkey

2. Wiley and Stormzy

3. Egypt

4. Stacey Solomon

5. 1 mile long

6. Potato

7. "Humble"

8. Nicola Adams and Katya Jones

9. The Beast

10. Poundland

ROUND 2

1. Holiday Armadillo

2. Dave proposes to Nessa

3. George V in 1932

4. David Tennant

5. Jingle Bell Rock

6. Treat Every Day like Christmas

7. Krampus

8. Eight

9. A 50-pence piece

10. But you still catch my eye

ROUND 3

1. Whoville

2. An old silk hat

3. Former business partner Jacob Marley, and the spirits of Christmas Past, Present and Future

4. Michael Caine

5. Capricorn

6. 3PM

7. Snow is falling, all around me

8. 359

9. Before

10. Mistletoe