Quiz: Which dog breed are you?
26 August 2021, 15:53
Are you kind and friendly like a Golden Retriever, sassy and snappy like a Chihuahua, or charming and playful like a Pug?
Today – August 26 – is International Dogs Day, and we think there is no better way to mark the date and honour our fluffy pooches than finding out which breed we would be if we were canines.
Do you have the temperament of a Corgi, a Dachshund or a Beagle? Find out here!
