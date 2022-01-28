Rare houseplants accidentally sold at Lidl and B&Q are worth £4,000

28 January 2022, 10:39 | Updated: 28 January 2022, 10:50

You could have a houseplant worth thousands
You could have a houseplant worth thousands. Picture: Getty Images
Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

If you've recently bought a plant from the supermarket, you might have one of these extremely rare variations...

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Over lockdown, many of us decided to become plant parents and fill our homes with greenery.

But now shoppers are being urged to check whether they’ve recently purchased a rare shrub that could be worth thousands.

According to MyLondon, supermarkets such as Lidl and B&Q have been selling variations of common house plants for around £10, while they are selling online for up to £4,000.

There are reportedly five different types of rare plants that have been seen in shops and garden centres across the UK.

Look out for these varieties below and you could be sitting on a gold mine…

Variegated Monstera Deliciosa

Variegated Monstera Deliciosa
Variegated Monstera Deliciosa. Picture: Getty Images

One variation is known as the Monstera Deliciosa, or the ‘Swiss Cheese plant’ thanks to the holes in its leaves.

While a regular version of this green plant isn't worth much, a variegated Monstera is extremely rare.

A few of these pretty plants develop white markings on their stems and leaves, but because the differences can be subtle, shops mix them up with the regular version and sell them for a tenner.

If this is lucky enough to happen to you, Etsy is now listing one for a whopping £4,562.18.

You can try and spot the houseplant by looking for white lines on the stems or a constellation-like pattern on the leaves.

Variegated Monstera Adansonii

Variegated Monstera Adansonii
Variegated Monstera Adansonii. Picture: Getty Images

Regular Monstera Adansonii plants are sold up and down the country for as little as £5 and look fairly similar to the Monstera Deliciosa.

However, the rare variegated type has telltale white stripes on the stem, which is often mistaken for disease.

On Etsy, you can find one of these for £200, while a few single leafs are going for a whopping £1,533.39.

Philodendron White Princess or White Knight

Philodendron White Princess
Philodendron White Princess. Picture: Getty Images

There are over 400 species of Philodendron in the world, with many supermarkets struggling to tell the difference.

But if you spot a Philodendron with white lines on the leaves, it could be worth a small fortune.

On Etsy, you can find a White Knight for as much as £4,216.82, while White Princess’ can be found online for around £400.

Pink Princess Philodendron

Pink Princess Philodendron
Pink Princess Philodendron. Picture: Getty Images

The Pink Princess Philodendron looks very similar to the White Knight and White Princess, but it has pink variegation instead of white.

If you manage to get your hands on one, they are going for as much as £2,228 on Etsy, while one leaf is £200.

Variegated Monstera Obliqua

Variegated Monstera Obliqua
Variegated Monstera Obliqua. Picture: Getty Images

A variegated Monstera Obliqua is one of the most sought after plants, with its fragile leaves often being mistaken for pest damage.

One is being sold on Etsy for £1,183.27, while another has reached £1,000 on Facebook Marketplace.

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Are you in favour of child-free weddings? (stock image)

Mum irritated with bride for banning kids from wedding - but many people agree with her
The most unusual baby names since 1880 have been revealed (stock image)

The most unusual baby names of all time - including Almond, Spicy and Man
How do you eat your cake?

Fork or spoon? Woman sparks debate over correct cutlery to use when eating cake
There are new rules in supermarkets this week

New supermarket Covid rules explained including Tesco, Sainsbury’s and Aldi

News

Damaris was left with a missing eye and a permanent tremor

Abandoned dog who lost her eye and can't stop shaking finally finds loving new home

Trending on Heart

Sheridan Smith stars in new series The Teacher

When does Sheridan Smith's new drama The Teacher start on Channel 5?

TV & Movies

The Masked Singer fans think Doughnuts is a football star

Masked Singer’s Doughnuts ‘revealed’ as I’m A Celeb star after Sweet Caroline hint

TV & Movies

Who is Traffic Cone?

The Masked Singer fans 'expose' Traffic Cone as famous actor after recognising voice

TV & Movies

Zoe Henry previously starred in Coronation Street

Who did Zoe Henry play in Coronation Street and what else has she been in?

TV & Movies

Matthew Mcconaughey has opened up about his new movie Sing 2

Matthew Mcconaughey reveals kids’ adorable reaction to his role in Sing

TV & Movies

Phillip Schofield was left crying over the ending of After Life

This Morning's Phillip Schofield left sobbing as he opens up on After Life season 3 ending

This Morning

The full cast list of The Responder revealed

The Responder cast: Who is in the BBC drama and where have you seen them before?

TV & Movies

Who is Robobunny?

The Masked Singer's Robobunny 'exposed' as pop star after key clue

TV & Movies

The Responder is based on a true story

The Responder: The sad real life story behind the BBC drama

TV & Movies

Coleen's son has defended her on Twitter

Coleen Nolan's son hits back at trolls after she introduced her boyfriend on Loose Women

Celebrities

A woman asked for advice over her unborn baby's name

'I won’t give my baby my husband's surname - and his family are furious'
The Responder episode guide revealed

The Responder episode guide: How many episodes are there and when is the drama next on?

TV & Movies

Sally Ann Matthews plays Jenny Connor on Coronation Street

Inside Coronation Street star Sally Ann Matthews' life away from Jenny Connor

TV & Movies

Mark Labbett has apologised for his behaviour on The Chase

The Chase’s Mark Labbett issues apology after walking off set and punching wall

TV & Movies

Disney's Snow White remake is currently in the pre-production period

Disney responds to criticism over Snow White and the Seven Dwarves remake